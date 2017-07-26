Advertising

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau graces the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Stone, smizing right through to your soul. The accompanying article is drenched in thirst, as the magazine asks, "Is Canada's prime minister the free world's best hope?"

Rolling Stone

Escape to Justin Trudeau's Canada, a world in which immigrants are welcome, Russian aggression is resented and—most importantly—the leader is handsome.

Here are the gushiest moments from the profile, which feels like an episode of The West Wing, where the civil servants are good-looking and well intentioned and the backstories are certainly juicy.

Advertising

On the Trudeau family vs. the Trumps:

It's strange to witness: He speaks in a modulated, indoor voice. His dark hair is a color found in nature. At home, there is a glamorous wife and three photogenic children, still not old enough to warm his seat at next week's G-20 summit or be involved in an espionage scandal.

On his seduction method:

Trudeau reminds me of, well, Obama as he smiles and listens patiently to me droning on about my Canadian wife as if it is actually interesting. For Trudeau, listening is seducing. But as soon as I start asking questions, he snaps into place, admiringly forthcoming on his life journey and frustratingly on message when it comes to political answers. As we chat, he smiles and locks in with his blue eyes, but Trudeau, whose mother's side is of Scottish descent, swats away all Trump-baiting questions with a look that says, "Not today, laddie."

Advertising

On his boyish charm:

Trudeau doesn't play golf; he snowboards. There is a real person inside him. A longtime dork, he used to throw himself down flights of stairs at parties for laughs. He went trick-or-treating last year dressed as the pilot, while his son Hadrien went as the prince, from The Little Prince, by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

Giphy

On his squad:

The Canadians will hate this, but at times Trudeau and his young staff give off the aura of a well-meaning Netflix adaptation about a young, idealistic Canadian prime minister. Trudeau even has a body man who draws good-natured comparisons with Gary, the Tony Hale character on HBO's Veep.

Advertising

On a too-beautiful-to-be-corny moment at a school:

Trudeau heads back toward his three-car motorcade that stops at all red lights. In the hall, a couple hundred kids hold signs that say "Hope" and "Respect." They grab his sleeve and then skitter away wearing giant smiles. It would have been corny if it had not been so goddamned beautiful. This is Trudeau's vision of what a country can be. His land races toward inclusion, while our nation builds walls and lusts for an era of vanilla homogeneity that ain't coming back. At this moment, Justin Trudeau's Canada looks like a beautiful place to ride out an American storm.

Advertising

Read the whole profile (and lust after the photographs) over at Rolling Stone.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.