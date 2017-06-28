Advertising

Delta's Sky just became the first inflight magazine you'll ever read on land, and it's all thanks to who else but human thirst trap Justin Trudeau.

.@Delta celebrates Canada’s 150th with fare sale; Prime Minister Trudeau Sky cover story https://t.co/cZzPHjxggm pic.twitter.com/wwZdjPnCs7 — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) June 27, 2017

Front and center: Jusin Trudeau's crotch.

Paging the internet. Is there a doctor? Cleanup in aisle 2. Drink cart coming through!

This is so exciting I'm getting my hack airplane tropes confused. It's not like the magazine was subtle.

Framing "prime time" around his spread-eagle crotch is just bad framing.

Or is it genius... https://t.co/0EFzuQ5PRq — Beth Elderkin (@BethElderkin) June 27, 2017

If you need to claim you read Delta's Sky magazine for the articles, Delta says the cover story is an "in-depth look at the Prime Minister's connection with Canada and the challenges" blah blah blah LOOK AT JUSTIN TRUDEAU IN THE CHAIR.

Lucky chair. — Enelrad (@darlydar) June 27, 2017

Shoulda gone balls out ⚽️⚽️ — LA Denizen 🌈 (@LA_Denizen) June 27, 2017

Nestled between Justin Trudeau's legs is where I feel safest. #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/f0rKStkAff — kevin yee (@kevinyeedotcom) June 27, 2017

how did delta know the only way to get me to read its in flight magazine is to show me a pic of justin trudeau sitting backwards on a chair pic.twitter.com/uRpQohCvno — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) June 27, 2017

Then there were those who focused less on obsession with Trudeau's crotch, and more on his "cool substitute teacher" vibe.

"You know who else was basically a rapper? Shakespeare," the sub said, settling into the backwards chair. "And you can call me Justin." https://t.co/usd3JnOUqv — Carolyn Davis (@carojdavis) June 27, 2017

Class, throw away your textbooks, I'm the cool sub... https://t.co/0xjl9ccTBB — Slade Sohmer (@Slade) June 27, 2017

If all of Justin Trudeau's magazine covers could be inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer moving forward, that would be great. pic.twitter.com/Si95ILTmJC — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 27, 2017

But the two are not mutually exclusive, are they?

Hold on, I thought SMOKIN' was not allowed on any Delta flights https://t.co/N1AVgKkH5S — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) June 27, 2017

The new crotch pic is the perfect addendum to the ongoing story about the Canadian Prime Minister's butt.

Enough bad news . Here's a picture of Justin Trudeau's butt. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/9gUS2trjJG — Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) February 23, 2017

And because you're clearly a shameless person who appreciates the finer things in life—here are those old pictures of Young Trudeau.

Young Justin Trudeau looks like the camp counselor your mom warned you about who got that girl pregnant last summer but kept his job. pic.twitter.com/8Wn91A5g37 — Calamity Bannon (@CharlesPulliam) February 28, 2017

You've had a hard day. You deserve it.

In case you're having a bad day, here's a photo of a young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/4FRfPpIWsp — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) February 20, 2017

good morning to everyone, especially young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/huNoGXIknz — Yodit Denu (@DenuIn_ItRight) February 26, 2017

Enjoy more of those, here, and you'll also get some young Bernie Sanders.

