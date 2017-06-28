Advertising

Delta's Sky just became the first inflight magazine you'll ever read on land, and it's all thanks to who else but human thirst trap Justin Trudeau.

Front and center: Jusin Trudeau's crotch.

Paging the internet. Is there a doctor? Cleanup in aisle 2. Drink cart coming through!

This is so exciting I'm getting my hack airplane tropes confused. It's not like the magazine was subtle.

If you need to claim you read Delta's Sky magazine for the articles, Delta says the cover story is an "in-depth look at the Prime Minister's connection with Canada and the challenges" blah blah blah LOOK AT JUSTIN TRUDEAU IN THE CHAIR.

Then there were those who focused less on obsession with Trudeau's crotch, and more on his "cool substitute teacher" vibe.

But the two are not mutually exclusive, are they?

The new crotch pic is the perfect addendum to the ongoing story about the Canadian Prime Minister's butt.

And because you're clearly a shameless person who appreciates the finer things in life—here are those old pictures of Young Trudeau.

You've had a hard day. You deserve it.

Enjoy more of those, here, and you'll also get some young Bernie Sanders.

