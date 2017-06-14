As Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) took her turn grilling Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 election, a curious thing happened. Harris was interrupted by two male senators. First by Republican John McCain, and then by his security guard, fellow Republican and Committee Chair Richard Burr.
Hmmm, where have we seen this before?
The painful exchange happens around the the 5:30 mark of the video below.
According to Sessions, Harris was rushing him. He wanted to take his time crafting the perfect answer, whereas Harris just wanted an honest response as quickly as possible.
At one rather remarkable point, Sessions said Harris' style "makes me nervous."
That's about when John McCain interrupted to say Sessions "should be allowed to answer the question," and the chairman, Richard Burr, said "senators will allow the chair to control the hearing."
Then Sessions made this face:
And Burr ordered Senator Harris to "let him answer."
According to NBC News, Harris was "the only senator to be interrupted and reprimanded."
She took to Twitter after the exchange to explain the incident.
And Twitter took to Twitter to wonder about what really just happened. And why. Again.
But you know what? People are also loving it. Not because she got interrupted, but because it looks like she scares the people she's supposed to scare.
It's time to get used to seeing Kamala Harris—first term Senator and former California Attorney General—in the news.
She's got momentum.
Jeff Sessions is getting really, really nervous again.