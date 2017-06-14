Advertising

As Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) took her turn grilling Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 election, a curious thing happened. Harris was interrupted by two male senators. First by Republican John McCain, and then by his security guard, fellow Republican and Committee Chair Richard Burr.

Hmmm, where have we seen this before?

The painful exchange happens around the the 5:30 mark of the video below.

Advertising

According to Sessions, Harris was rushing him. He wanted to take his time crafting the perfect answer, whereas Harris just wanted an honest response as quickly as possible.

At one rather remarkable point, Sessions said Harris' style "makes me nervous."

That's about when John McCain interrupted to say Sessions "should be allowed to answer the question," and the chairman, Richard Burr, said "senators will allow the chair to control the hearing."

Then Sessions made this face:

Advertising

And Burr ordered Senator Harris to "let him answer."

According to NBC News, Harris was "the only senator to be interrupted and reprimanded."

She took to Twitter after the exchange to explain the incident.

It was a simple question. Can Sessions point to the policy, in writing, that allows him to not answer a whole host of our questions today. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

It's unacceptable that Sessions - the top law enforcement official in the country - cannot name his legal basis for evading questions. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 13, 2017

And Twitter took to Twitter to wonder about what really just happened. And why. Again.

Advertising

Kamala Harris is the only Senator to be interrupted two weeks in a row now.



I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/DA0N76eBpR — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 13, 2017

Hillary Clinton endured 11 hours of GOP-led Benghazi hearing, but Jeff Sessions gets "nervous" from a tough question by Sen. Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/3gdobbotnW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 14, 2017

If you say "Kamala Harris" into the bathroom mirror 3 times, an old white man interrupts you. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 13, 2017

Weird how Kamala Harris behaves like an actual senator, dutifully fulfilling the responsibilities of her elected position.



Women, amirite? — Merlin Mann (@hotdogsladies) June 14, 2017

Advertising

But you know what? People are also loving it. Not because she got interrupted, but because it looks like she scares the people she's supposed to scare.

It's time to get used to seeing Kamala Harris—first term Senator and former California Attorney General—in the news.

She's got momentum.

I was skeptical of all the Kamala hype, I must admit. I am skeptical no more. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 13, 2017

Kamala Harris is the closest elected official we have to The Chief from Carmen Sandiego and if that doesn't excite you, go to hell. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 14, 2017

Advertising

MEN MADE VERY UNCOMFORTABLE BY KAMALA HARRIS, A SERIES — Sara Libby (@SaraLibby) June 13, 2017

I'm ready for Kamala Harris to tell Jeff Sessions, "I'm not here to solve your riddles and I don't want to cross your rope bridge." — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) June 13, 2017

Do you think Kamala Harris would hang out with me — Molly (@Molly_Kats) June 13, 2017

You made him "uncomfortable"... good! He should be uncomfortable... proud that you are my Senator... — Keith England (@keithengland) June 13, 2017

Advertising

Kamala Harris got jeff sessions so tight he's about to speak in banjo — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 13, 2017

Kamala Harris: What policy are you using to avoid answering?



Jeff Sessions: White privelege



KH: That's not a



Burr: WHITE MALE PRIVILEGE — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) June 13, 2017

Only Kamala gets interrupted.



A. Because she’s a woman.



B. Because she’s good.



C. Because she is amassing power quickly. — Dave Pell (@davepell) June 13, 2017

Jeff Sessions is getting really, really nervous again.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.