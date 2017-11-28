Kamala Harris lost a bet to Ted Cruz and the video of her paying up is uncomfortable.

In what we can only assume is a government-organized effort to repair bipartisan politics, Senators Ted Cruz and Kamala Harris just settled a bet for your viewing pleasure.

The Republican Ted Cruz serves on the United States Senate in Texas, while the Democratic Kamala Harris serves on the United States Senate in California. Last month, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off in the World Series, with the Astros eventually winning in Game 7. Harris and Cruz evidently made a bet on which team would win, and she finally paid up today while visiting Cruz's office.

Oh, and the whole thing was captured in a (very awkward) video.

Harris enters Cruz's office in full-on Astros attire, and she presents Cruz with two bottles of California wine and a box of California-made See's Candies, all wrapped in Astros-colored shopping bags.

Yes, that is a giant mural of Ronald Reagan hanging on Cruz's wall.

Note all the camera clicks and flashes in the background of the video (which, for that matter, was posted to Twitter by a journalist). This interaction was clearly a photo op, perhaps in an attempt to show that, "Hey, Republican and Democratic politicians can be buds!"