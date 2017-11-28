Kamala Harris lost a bet to Ted Cruz and the video of her paying up is uncomfortable.

In what we can only assume is a government-organized effort to repair bipartisan politics, Senators Ted Cruz and Kamala Harris just settled a bet for your viewing pleasure.
The Republican Ted Cruz serves on the United States Senate in Texas, while the Democratic Kamala Harris serves on the United States Senate in California. Last month, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off in the World Series, with the Astros eventually winning in Game 7. Harris and Cruz evidently made a bet on which team would win, and she finally paid up today while visiting Cruz's office.
Oh, and the whole thing was captured in a (very awkward) video.
Harris enters Cruz's office in full-on Astros attire, and she presents Cruz with two bottles of California wine and a box of California-made See's Candies, all wrapped in Astros-colored shopping bags.
Yes, that is a giant mural of Ronald Reagan hanging on Cruz's wall.
Note all the camera clicks and flashes in the background of the video (which, for that matter, was posted to Twitter by a journalist). This interaction was clearly a photo op, perhaps in an attempt to show that, "Hey, Republican and Democratic politicians can be buds!"
Harris also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the moment before she entered Cruz's office.
If you aren't in the mood to witness such an awkward video, here are some easier-to-digest photos.
Harris also tweeted a GIF of Dodgers player Justin Turner with a look of disbelief on his face, saying it represents her feelings about settling the bet.
Democrats and Republicans seem to be more at odds than ever today, considering the stunt Trump pulled this afternoon. When Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (both Democrats) decided not to attend a meeting about government funding, Trump staged a pretty ridiculous photo op criticizing them.
Could this friendly Ted Cruz-Kamala Harris rivalry/friendship finally be the thing to unite the Democratic and Republican parties, helping them work together to stabilize our country?
No. No it won't be.