People react to Kamala Harris’ controversial ‘Vogue’ cover photo.

Kamala Harris is about to make history when she is sworn in next week as the first female vice-president, the first Black vice-president, and the first Asian-American vice-president. Clearly, she deserves to land the cover of Vogue, and she did. She also deserves a flattering and glorious cover photo—which shouldn't exactly be too difficult considering she's one of the most photogenic people in politics. And yet.....

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris is on the cover of Vogue’s February issue pic.twitter.com/NGxhyGaoS9 — models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) January 10, 2021

Harris' upcoming Vogue cover leaked over the weekend, and many people were quick to point out a major problem with the photo: it's, umm, how do I say this, not good.

While some people did praise the photo for showing an "authentic" casually dressed Kamala Harris in her iconic pantsuit and chucks, many others criticized everything from the outfit to the lighting to the quality of the photo (it's blurry) to the unappealing color scheme to Harris' awkward expression. There's a lot going on here.