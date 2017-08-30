Advertising

Kathy Griffin is taking back her apology for that infamous photo of a (fake, obvi) decapitated Donald Trump. The comedian says that now she no longer regrets it, and thinks it's hypocritical that Trump can get away with doing horrible stuff while she's still facing the backlash.

On Tuesday, Griffin told Australian morning show Sunrise, "I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion, and I lost everybody. Like, I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from Will and Grace, tweeting against me. I mean, I lost everybody."

She lost Anderson Cooper, too. Speaking to The Cut, Griffin said that her long-time friend and co-host for the annual CNN New Year's Eve show isn't her friend anymore, either. He didn't reach out until August 10 (via texts), and by then, it was too little, too late.

She told The Cut,

President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert. He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?

She makes a good point.

