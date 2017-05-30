Trolling the president has become America's new favorite past time (sorry, baseball!). But there are limits to what's acceptable when it comes to mocking President Donald Trump. And we know this now because Kathy Griffin has just crossed them. Why are we not that surprised.
The 56-year-old comedian and provocateur recently posed for photographer Tyler Shields with a bloodied, "decapitated head" meant to look like Donald Trump's. The gory photos, obtained by TMZ, are going viral on Twitter and people are horrified.
"Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise," says Kathy Griffin in a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot. She also jokes to the photographer: "we have to move to Mexico today because we're going to go to prison."
They certainly made some noise. People on both sides of the political spectrum are fuming over the "upsetting and disgusting" photos.
But mostly, the backlash has been intense. Some are calling for her to be fired from her annual appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve show with Anderson Cooper.
In fact, hating Kathy Griffin's recent photo shoot could be the one issue on which America stands united.
Kathy Griffin seems immune to the backlash. Just a little while ago, she posted a video from the photo shoot on Twitter along with a relevant quote from Trump:
And she followed it up with this non-apology to explain that she does "not condone ANY violence":
Griffin has made no secret of, well, anything. But especially her dislike for the president. “What an idiot. We gotta watch this idiot for an hour and nine minutes? He just says one hateful thing after the other," she said in a March interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews. "He’s so embarrassing."
Trump has yet to respond to #DecapitateGate. But we already know he doesn't take well to jokes about his demise (or about himself in general). Back in March, when Snoop Dogg released a video where he aims a fake gun at a clown dressed like Trump, the president took to Twitter to threaten the rapper with "jail time."
And Snoop Dogg's video was child's play compared to Kathy Griffin's photo shoot. So we're a little nervous for how this will all pan out.
The funny thing about this feud, as several have pointed out, is Kathy Griffin and Donald Trump aren't even that different in terms of their public persona.
Kathy Griffin 2020? It's not even outside the real of possibility anymore.
So what did we learn today? America hates an offensive, line-pushing, bone-headed provocateur. But it didn't stop us from electing one president.
UPDATE: Kathy Griffin lost her New Year's Eve gig over this, CNN tweeted this morning.
Whooooops.