Trolling the president has become America's new favorite past time (sorry, baseball!). But there are limits to what's acceptable when it comes to mocking President Donald Trump. And we know this now because Kathy Griffin has just crossed them. Why are we not that surprised.

The 56-year-old comedian and provocateur recently posed for photographer Tyler Shields with a bloodied, "decapitated head" meant to look like Donald Trump's. The gory photos, obtained by TMZ, are going viral on Twitter and people are horrified.

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

"Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise," says Kathy Griffin in a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot. She also jokes to the photographer: "we have to move to Mexico today because we're going to go to prison."

They certainly made some noise. People on both sides of the political spectrum are fuming over the "upsetting and disgusting" photos.

This Kathy Griffin thing is so upsetting and disgusting. Jesus--what is wrong with people today? Have we lost all our humanity? — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 30, 2017

I think Trump is a DISASTER as both a President and a human being.



I also think that Kathy Griffin photo is horrible and wrong. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 30, 2017

I am an anti-Trump liberal, but Kathy Griffin went too far. VERY bad taste. Poor decision, on par w/ the worse from Anti-Obama loonies. — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) May 30, 2017

I'm not sure there's any human who dislikes Donald Trump as much as I do.

However, the Kathy Griffin photo is fucking awful on every level. — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 30, 2017

But mostly, the backlash has been intense. Some are calling for her to be fired from her annual appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve show with Anderson Cooper.

Hey @CNN - will Kathy Griffin be hosting your New Year's Eve show again? Your advertisers would like to know. pic.twitter.com/ngzHbBcPhN — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) May 30, 2017

In fact, hating Kathy Griffin's recent photo shoot could be the one issue on which America stands united.

Who would've thought our collective disgust at Kathy Griffin would unite our nation? — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) May 30, 2017

Just look at us! Right and left. Conservative and liberal. All coming together to bash Kathy Griffin. We are truly one America 🇺🇸 — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) May 30, 2017

The Kathy Griffin photo doesn't speak to my values as a human, let alone a liberal Democrat. It's shameful, stupid and counterproductive. — LisaMarie (@indianaoldsoul) May 30, 2017

"if anybody's going to take down the Trump presidency through BITING SATIRE, it's everybody's favorite provocateur Kathy Griffin."

- nobody — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) May 30, 2017

that sort of thing both grosses me out and bores me, a special combination of feelings — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin the political satirist of a generation... wait no... the lady that makes fun of people's outfits. ya... pic.twitter.com/OWhsifdgmt — Evan Leslie Jones (@Frodeziac) May 30, 2017

hey guys just got back from my coffee break what'd I miss oh Kathy Griffin is holding a bloody head — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 30, 2017

The new Game of Thrones promo is weird pic.twitter.com/kyUeL9CBau — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin seems immune to the backlash. Just a little while ago, she posted a video from the photo shoot on Twitter along with a relevant quote from Trump:

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his...wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

And she followed it up with this non-apology to explain that she does "not condone ANY violence":

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin has made no secret of, well, anything. But especially her dislike for the president. “What an idiot. We gotta watch this idiot for an hour and nine minutes? He just says one hateful thing after the other," she said in a March interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews. "He’s so embarrassing."

Trump has yet to respond to #DecapitateGate. But we already know he doesn't take well to jokes about his demise (or about himself in general). Back in March, when Snoop Dogg released a video where he aims a fake gun at a clown dressed like Trump, the president took to Twitter to threaten the rapper with "jail time."

And Snoop Dogg's video was child's play compared to Kathy Griffin's photo shoot. So we're a little nervous for how this will all pan out. The funny thing about this feud, as several have pointed out, is Kathy Griffin and Donald Trump aren't even that different in terms of their public persona.

The last time a D-list celebrity did something as offensive as Kathy Griffin did he got elected President. — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) May 30, 2017

Everyone welcome Kathy Griffin to the 2020 Democratic race! — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin 2020? It's not even outside the real of possibility anymore.

So what did we learn today? America hates an offensive, line-pushing, bone-headed provocateur. But it didn't stop us from electing one president. UPDATE: Kathy Griffin lost her New Year's Eve gig over this, CNN tweeted this morning. CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 31, 2017 Whooooops.

