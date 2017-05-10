Advertising

After a little hiatus from appearing on TV, Kellyanne Conway is back to defend the president no matter what he does, says, or tweets.

Conway appeared on CNN with Anderson Cooper to talk about the firing of FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, and it didn't take long for things to get pretty heated.

According to Conway, Trump decided to fire Comey due to his treatment of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, which, COME ON, no one actually believes. Obviously, Anderson Cooper wasn't buying it either.

Advertising

"But this is stuff that as a candidate, Trump praised James Comey, he talked about this on the campaign all the time. All of a sudden, the White House is concerned about James Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails?" Cooper asked Conway. "Why now are you concerned about the Hillary Clinton email investigation when as a candidate, Trump was praising it from the campaign trail?"

“I think you’re looking at the wrong set of facts here,” Conway replied, which is just an alternative way of saying "alternative facts."

Advertising

giphy

According to CNN, Comey was fired shortly after grand jury subpoenas were granted in the FBI probe of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s Russia ties...which is, you know, not suspicious at all.

The unabashed eyerolling came after Cooper played several clips of Trump praising Comey, and Conway tried to change the subject by talking about how Trump won Michigan. It happens at around 10:18 in the clip above, but here it is in GIF form:

Advertising

Feel free to use this GIF any time Conway says anything ever.

This isn't the first time the two have gone head-to-head in a heated exchange on air: remember this awkwardly tense argument they had over the definition of a hyperlink?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.