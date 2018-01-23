The most ridiculous moments from Kellyanne Conway's sprawling 26-minute interview on CNN.

On Monday night, Kellyanne Conway and Chris Cuomo got together to talk over each other about the recently ended government shutdown and immigration.

the truth: guest should talk more, of course, but i cant let non-facts just fly...and if the tactic is to overtalk then i interrupt. it is not out of disrespect, it is known we are friends...i just have to do my job. and yes, i enjoy doing it :) https://t.co/0LsKbmPH2l — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 23, 2018

Watching the trending clip is a medically inadvisable way to start your day, so we're bringing you a few highlights for your skimming pleasure.

1. Chris Cuomo calls out Conway out for speaking "Trump english."

[Speaking over each other] KC: I can understand why the Democrats like you are mad tonight but once in a while say "today was a terrible day for the away team." CC: I'm not -- I'm only mad because you're not letting me ask you the next question. KC: No, no, you're trying to ask it and answer it. So which role is whom? CC: "Which role is whom?" What is that? Is that Trump English? We each have a role to play here.

Conway answered the zinger with a smirk and the comment, "are you making fun of the President of the United States again?" She then pointed to what was almost certainly a green screen of the White House behind her and said, "the guy is working right behind me because he got elected by the people."