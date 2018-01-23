The most ridiculous moments from Kellyanne Conway's sprawling 26-minute interview on CNN.

On Monday night, Kellyanne Conway and Chris Cuomo got together to talk over each other about the recently ended government shutdown and immigration.
Watching the trending clip is a medically inadvisable way to start your day, so we're bringing you a few highlights for your skimming pleasure.
1. Chris Cuomo calls out Conway out for speaking "Trump english."
[Speaking over each other]
KC: I can understand why the Democrats like you are mad tonight but once in a while say "today was a terrible day for the away team."
CC: I'm not -- I'm only mad because you're not letting me ask you the next question.
KC: No, no, you're trying to ask it and answer it. So which role is whom?
CC: "Which role is whom?" What is that? Is that Trump English? We each have a role to play here.
Conway answered the zinger with a smirk and the comment, "are you making fun of the President of the United States again?" She then pointed to what was almost certainly a green screen of the White House behind her and said, "the guy is working right behind me because he got elected by the people."
Timestamp: 4:30
2. "Hey Chris, are you okay with all the drugs coming into this country? Are you?"
Conway repeated over and over that Trump "won," Cuomo reprimanded her over the concept that "when you speak, you must also listen to what you're saying," and Conway abruptly ended her train of thought with the definitive statement:
"Border security," apropos of nothing.
Either way, Cuomo rolled with it:
CC: "That's right. He said 'I'm gonna build the wall because these are monsters who are coming in here. They're bad people, they're murderers and rapists."
KC: That isn't what he said.
CC: That's what he said.
KC: Hey Chris, are you okay with all the drugs coming in this country? Are you?
Cuomo did not confirm or deny whether he was cool with all the drugs coming into the country, but he repeatedly made the point that that has little to do with a border wall. Conway was not convinced. They continued talking over each other.
Timestamp: 6:30
3. Conway calls out Cuomo for his terrible grammar.
As Cuomo tried to "correct the record" on immigration, Conway wanted a turn to speak. Through Cuomo's relentless speech came Conway's scrutiny:
KC: Okay, I don't even hear a question in there. There's not possibly a question mark coming on. There's not even a semicolon, let alone a question mark. Is this a question? Is this a question? I stopped conjugating it about 10 sentences ago, Christopher.
To be fair to both parties, Cuomo was making absolutely no effort to ask a question here. So while he was definitely missing a question mark, he was also definitely not looking for one.
Although, if you wanted to transcribe Cuomo's mini-rant here, you probably would use a semicolon or two.
Timestamp: 8:30
4. They argued over whether or not Cuomo wore khakis on his trip down South.
As Cuomo said adamantly that people who live at the border don't want a border wall, Conway went for the kill on his credibility:
CC: I said that none of them say a wall is a panacea!
KC: That's not true.
CC: I've been with them!
KC: That is not true that none of them say it.
CC: I've been with them!
KC: Okay Christopher you took a trip to the border. I think that's lovely. You wore khakis that day and took a trip to the border.
CC: I didn't wear khakis.
Well then what did you wear, Christopher? If you wore shorts, your authority on the subject is completely shot. Jeans? Okay, fine, you can stay on CNN.
Timestamp: 10:00. (Editor's note: According to our Someecards staff doctors, it's medically dangerous to continue watching this interview after the 10-minute mark).