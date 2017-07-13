Advertising

On Wednesday, White House stooge Kellyanne Conway appeared on Hannity to talk about Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign in light of Donald Trump Jr.'s bombshell email scandal. During the interview, Conway randomly produced two large flashcards with the words "Conclusion? Collusion . Illusion. Delusion " on them to, in her words, "help all the people at home" with a visual aid.

What, did Betsey DeVos come up with this lesson plan?

She added, “What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet.”

Key word being yet, we suppose.

It's like she's asking to become a meme. FOX

You can probably guess what happened next.

As soon as the internet got a hold of the clip, they ran wild making memes of Kellyanne holding up flashcards that said everything from the hilarious to the obscene.

Oh, Kellyanne. You just make it way too easy sometimes.

