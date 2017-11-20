Kellyanne Conway just had one of her worst moments ever on 'Fox & Friends.'

Kellyanne Conway was determined to defend Donald Trump's tax plan with her friends at Fox & Friends today, but the friends weren't being super friendly.

The hosts wanted to know if Kellyanne Conway would endorse Roy Moore, the Alabama candidate for Senate facing up to nine allegations of sexual assault, and she... pretty much did.

Fox & Friends host: "So, vote Roy Moore?"

Kellyanne Conway: "I'm telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through." pic.twitter.com/27pyaCx3um — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 20, 2017

"Doug Jones in Alabama, folks, don't be fooled," said Conway, with a smile on her face as she tried to keep the focus on Moore's Democratic opponent. "He will be a vote against tax cuts. He will be weak on crime. Weak on borders. He is strong on raising your taxes. He is terrible for property owners --"

"So, vote Roy Moore?" asked Brian Kilmead.

"Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal, which is why he is not saying anything and why the media are trying to boost him."

"So, vote Roy Moore?" he asked again.

"I'm telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through."

With friends like these, who needs state owned television? (Conway does, probably.)

Watch the full video of the exchange at Mediate, but the transcript's in the tweet above, from CNN's David Wright. By the way, Wright points out that Conway said this about Moore just last week: