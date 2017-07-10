Advertising

On Monday, Kellyanne Conway stopped by Good Morning America to defend Donald Trump on all subjects Donald Trump. But George Stephanopoulos had other ideas, immediately playing Conway a clip of her denying that members of Trump's team had "contacts between the campaign and Russians."

This is especially relevant today, after Sunday's New York Times article about Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly, Trump's eldest met with "a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer" because he "was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Advertising

"Back in December, you also denied any contact between the campaign and the Russians," said Stephanopoulos, before playing Kellyanne a clip of herself saying this:

Absolutely not. And I discussed that with the president-elect just last night. Those conversations never happened. I hear people saying it like it's a fact on television, that is just not only inaccurate and false but it's dangerous. And it does undermine our democracy.

Strong words. You can watch Kellyanne dodge them in the clip above, but here are some highlights from the master of justification and evasion:

"Some of the disclosure forms have been amended to reflect that time and to reflect other meetings, including this one." "No information was received that was meaningful and helpful." "Hillary Clinton... she was a gusher of all times of negative information... She had no message that connected with America... There was no evidence of collusion."

Advertising

On second thought, you really need to watch that clip. The quotes don't do justice to the awkward pauses.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.