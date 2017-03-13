Advertising

From the mouth that brought us the "Bowling Green massacre" and "alternative facts" comes "spying microwaves," the latest Kellyanne Conway lie to attempt to make sense of something her crazy boss said.

In an interview on Sunday from her home in Alpine, New Jersey, the counselor to the president was asked about Trump's incendiary claim that Obama wiretapped him. Conway said, well, check the microwave.

Q: Do you know if Trump Tower was wiretapped?



Kellyanne: There was an article this week—you can be spied on via a camera in your microwave pic.twitter.com/rObFkIrLGG — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 13, 2017

Seriously.

Advertising

Kellyanne Conway floats the idea that Obama used "microwaves that turn into cameras" to spy on Trump.



WTF https://t.co/AZHkbz6dpI pic.twitter.com/crPW1UECZR — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 13, 2017

Twitter was quick to heat this up.

omg kellyanne was right watch out for your microwave pic.twitter.com/KQd3Cu7KpT — jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) March 13, 2017

I woke up suddenly last night and found my microwave in the doorway of my bedroom, just staring at me. I hope I was talking in my sleep. — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) March 13, 2017

Advertising

My microwave only takes selfies so I'm not worried #kellyanneconway — Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) March 13, 2017

Just ordered a Smart Microwave from Amazon. — #JeSuisMaggieKChen (@ProfJeffJarviss) March 13, 2017

At home trying to get over this flu. Also, trying to find and smash the secret camera in my microwave… #kellyanneconway #alternativefact pic.twitter.com/agAQV46cNi — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) March 13, 2017

Advertising

Kellyanne Conway doesn't know what's a lie anymore, "The microwave is watching you." "The toaster is jealous."

"The screams I hear are real" — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) March 13, 2017

We don't have any proof of a Bowling Green massacre yet because no one has checked the microwaves. #kellyanneconway — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) March 13, 2017

TOASTER OVEN: I’d go with the blue coat

KELLYANNE: Really?

LAMP: Gurl you look so fine

DISHWASHER: Blue is your color

MICROWAVE: Hi guys — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) March 13, 2017

President tweeting from ancient Android phone without 2FA turned on is worried his microwave is vulnerable to hackers. Peak boomer really. — Salacious Materiel (@ZeddRebel) March 13, 2017

Advertising

Donald Trump has never even been in the same room as a microwave — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 13, 2017

Just tried to microwave a plate of nachos and the oven told me I should have seven almonds instead — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 13, 2017

I whispered "Kellyanne Conway is a monster" into my microwave, just in case. — Spencer Robinson (@13spencer) March 13, 2017

Photograph my microwave took this morning. Later I caught the microwave at my pc, emailing photo to ICE of these undocumented Mexican apples pic.twitter.com/rssPNZ9WSI — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) March 13, 2017

Advertising

Sorry, Kellyanne Conway, you'll never be able to drive a wedge between me and my microwave. — Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) March 13, 2017

CIA: "Is the microwave a camera?"

HACKER: "Yes. He's watching his pasta. Wait. He pushed stop!"

CIA: "With 5 seconds left? What a maverick!" — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 13, 2017

In case you're still deciding whether #KellyanneConway is an evil genius or just a lying media troll, she says Obama used microwaves to spy. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 13, 2017

I planned 2 post the classic "Microwaves that turn into Cameras" but #kellyanneconway stole my #aprilfoolsday gag-Must think up bigger joke! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 13, 2017

Advertising

Hey #KellyanneConway, I've got something to help you with those treacherous microwaves: pic.twitter.com/yQTq28SObd — America in Crisis (@SensiblySecular) March 13, 2017

KELLYANNE CONWAY: Microwaves can turn into cameras

ME: Yep

KC: It's a fact of modern life

ME: Yep

KC: [mouth begins to foam]

ME: There it is — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) March 13, 2017

On Monday morning, Conway continued to get pressed on the wiretap claims on other networks. Though everyone can see in the video that she was asked about Trump directly, Conway insisted on Monday that she was referring to surveillance in general.

Advertising

The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie went in, hammering home how important it is that the President of the United States just doesn't make ridiculous accusations out of nowhere.

Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos got her to admit that there is no evidence to the claim.

WATCH: "I have no evidence but that's why there's an investigation in Congress..." @KellyannePolls on Trump's wiretap claims. pic.twitter.com/W4kGlrK0Um — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2017

And on CNN, Conway managed to state something on television that is an objective fact: "I'm not Inspector Gadget."

Advertising

Kellyanne Conway: “I’m not Inspector Gadget. I don’t believe people are using the microwave to spy" on Trump https://t.co/6722ppF5b6 pic.twitter.com/OsBh5qKmib — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 13, 2017

If only Kellyanne Conway was Inspector Gadget! She would actually be someone who can both collect facts and heat up food.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.