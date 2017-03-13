From the mouth that brought us the "Bowling Green massacre" and "alternative facts" comes "spying microwaves," the latest Kellyanne Conway lie to attempt to make sense of something her crazy boss said.
In an interview on Sunday from her home in Alpine, New Jersey, the counselor to the president was asked about Trump's incendiary claim that Obama wiretapped him. Conway said, well, check the microwave.
Seriously.
Twitter was quick to heat this up.
On Monday morning, Conway continued to get pressed on the wiretap claims on other networks. Though everyone can see in the video that she was asked about Trump directly, Conway insisted on Monday that she was referring to surveillance in general.
The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie went in, hammering home how important it is that the President of the United States just doesn't make ridiculous accusations out of nowhere.
Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos got her to admit that there is no evidence to the claim.
And on CNN, Conway managed to state something on television that is an objective fact: "I'm not Inspector Gadget."
If only Kellyanne Conway was Inspector Gadget! She would actually be someone who can both collect facts and heat up food.