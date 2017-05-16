Advertising

On Monday, hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, claimed that Kellyanne Conway disliked Donald Trump, and used to make remarks off-camera about him while she was on the campaign trail. Now, Kellyanne is striking back.

Brzenzinski and Scarborough alleged that Conway was only representing Trump "for the money" and that she would "need to shower" after defending him on TV.

Kellyanne Conway insists that they're lying. (But aren't lies facts now? Alternative facts?) She posted a response to the MSNBC hosts' claims on Tuesday, but not without a shady comment to make sure they knew she was pausing more important things to give them her attention.

Advertising

Taking a moment from more important matters to respond .... pic.twitter.com/B0uL0ME0Bi — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 16, 2017

"It is a privilege to assist President Trump in the White House, just as it was during the campaign," Conway wrote. "I know him, I respect him, I believe in him, and I am confident in his capacity to be a transformative and successful president."

See, guys? Kellyanne loves her boss! Really!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.