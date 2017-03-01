Advertising

Kellyanne Conway has finally spoken out about that now infamous picture of her kneeling on the sofa, shoes on, in the White House Oval Office. Speaking to Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network, Kellyanne Conway said:

I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us, and I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that. I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn't mean to have my feet on the couch.

.@KellyannePolls on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding Oval Office pic: “It is venomous, it is vicious & it bothers my children.” #Dobbs #MAGA pic.twitter.com/rXmTor1gc2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 28, 2017

Advertising

Hmm. She says she didn't mean to have her feet on the couch. Maybe she lost track of them for a while? Maybe she thought they were someplace else?

It's worth pointing out that Lou Dobbs once criticized President Obama for putting his feet up on the desk in the Oval Office.

Check out Drudge Report pic of the President with his foot on the desk. The White House released it mistakenly thinking it's a cool image. — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) September 1, 2013

Advertising

Dobbs then goes on to comment about the hypocrisy of the "deplorable" left for criticizing Kellyanne Conway for having her feet on the couch. Conway agrees, saying:

It is venomous. It is vicious. It bothers my children to be frank with you. . . I'm not a victim at all, but people should take very seriously the import of their words. Especially when they know I meant no disrespect.

People, it's up to you to know when Kellyanne Conway does or doesn't mean to be disrespectful. Do better. Remember how no one bothered President Obama for taking his suit jacket off in the Oval Office? Oh, wait.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.