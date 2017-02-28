Kellyanne Conway is a fan of alternative facts and, apparently, alternative sitting. On Monday, the AFP tweeted a picture of President Donald Trump in the Oval Office with leaders of historically black universities and colleges. And there, kneeling on the couch, was top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway. It's hard to tell from the picture if she's wearing her shoes or not (although, honestly, shoes on or off would be equally as bad), but a close-up shows that she is. Classy!
New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi included the picture in a tweet along with the word, "I'm just not going to say anything."
But the rest of the internet did have stuff to say about Kellyanne Conway's, um, interesting way of sitting. Here are some of the funniest tweets: