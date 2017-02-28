Advertising

Kellyanne Conway is a fan of alternative facts and, apparently, alternative sitting. On Monday, the AFP tweeted a picture of President Donald Trump in the Oval Office with leaders of historically black universities and colleges. And there, kneeling on the couch, was top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway. It's hard to tell from the picture if she's wearing her shoes or not (although, honestly, shoes on or off would be equally as bad), but a close-up shows that she is. Classy!

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017

New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi included the picture in a tweet along with the word, "I'm just not going to say anything."

I'm just not going to say anything pic.twitter.com/bSSFk4HN9g — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 28, 2017

But the rest of the internet did have stuff to say about Kellyanne Conway's, um, interesting way of sitting. Here are some of the funniest tweets:

"i am sorry ma'am but no shoes on the couch i do not make the rules"@nycsouthpaw pic.twitter.com/dbONSk9Kno — darth:™ (@darth) February 28, 2017

In this photo exists every comment on race and on respectability to be had on earth pic.twitter.com/5E2Q38dxaX — Theodore R. Johnson (@DrTedJ) February 28, 2017

remember when republicans used to flip out over obama oval office decorum pic.twitter.com/bGU4F7mlbX — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 28, 2017

Now, you can't expect us to take this "meeting" seriously when this is the setting. pic.twitter.com/IAx34PlliM — deray mckesson (@deray) February 28, 2017

