On Monday, George Conway—husband Kellyanne, of one of Donald Trump's most public representatives—criticized the president's Twitter habit.

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

"These tweets may make some ppl feel better," wrote Conway, "but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad."

Yup. He even mocked Trump's classic Twitter style... sad! Although the account isn't verified, Conway confirmed the account is in fact his.

George Conway, who is a "prominent lawyer" who "nearly became a Trump appointee," according to the Washington Post, was responding to the latest Trump tweetstorm, in which he wrote the following:

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Conway was referring to the Office of Solicitor General, the department tasked with getting Trump's travel ban through the various legal hurdles it's so far failed to pass. Conway later clarified his support for Trump (and his wife).

1) Just to be clear, and in response to inquiries, I still VERY, VERY STRONGLY support POTUS, his Admin, policies, the executive order ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

2) ... and of course, my wonderful wife. Which is why I said what I said this morning. Every sensible lawyer in WHCO and every political ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

3) ... appointee at DOJ wd agree with me (as some have already told me). The pt cannot be stressed enough that tweets on legal matters ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

4) ... seriously undermine Admin agenda and POTUS--and those who support him, as I do, need to reinforce that pt and not be shy about it. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

So the husband of a prominent Trump advisor needled the president... to help him. Right. Got it.

When reporters asked Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about Conway's tweet, and if Trump's penchant for Twitter might make the legal process more difficult for his executive order, she responded without a single reference to Twitter.

Via Politico: "The president is very focused on exactly what that order spells out and that's protecting Americans, protecting national security, and he has every constitutional authority to do that," rambled Sanders, "through that executive order and he maintains that and that position hasn't changed in the slightest."

Since Sanders won't address the fact that Kellyanne Conway's own husband has a problem with the president's love of Twitter, let's hear from Kellyanne, shall we? She appeared on the Today Show on Monday:

And there's Kellyanne Conway, slamming the media for "this obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president."

Kellyanne and George might want to get on the same page.

