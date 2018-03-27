Kellyanne Conway's husband can't stop throwing shade at Trump on Twitter.

It seems like Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager and current advisor, would do anything to paint the president in a good light. Her husband, George, however? Not so much.
Huffington Post reporter Ashley Feinberg did a deep-dive into George Conway's tweets and concluded that nearly half of his around 200 tweets and retweets this month seem to criticize the president to some extent.
And although Mr. Conway did not tweet much in recent years, Feinberg also concluded that 6 of the 31 tweets he posted in 2017 "could be considered critical of President Trump."
Mr. Conway also has a tendency to retweet several stories that could be seen as anti-Trump.
Dinnertime conversation must be really interesting in the Conway house...
After some light sleuthing, I can confirm that besides shading the president, George Conway also likes tweets about baseball, football, and, inexplicably, this rogue turkey:
Unlike his wife, George Conway has never worked professionally with Donald Trump. Though, back in 2017, Trump reportedly considered George his top choice to be head of the Department of Justice's Civil Division. George publicly turned down the role before he was officially nominated for it, stating:
I have reluctantly concluded, however, that, for me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government ... Kellyanne and I continue to support the President and his Administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government.
Could you imagine a George Conway/Donald Trump Twitter war? That would be epic.