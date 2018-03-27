Kellyanne Conway's husband can't stop throwing shade at Trump on Twitter.

It seems like Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former campaign manager and current advisor, would do anything to paint the president in a good light. Her husband, George, however? Not so much.

giphy

Huffington Post reporter Ashley Feinberg did a deep-dive into George Conway's tweets and concluded that nearly half of his around 200 tweets and retweets this month seem to criticize the president to some extent.

So true. It’s absurd. Which is why people are banging down the doors to be his comms director. https://t.co/SyKVUuR2CX — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 23, 2018

And although Mr. Conway did not tweet much in recent years, Feinberg also concluded that 6 of the 31 tweets he posted in 2017 "could be considered critical of President Trump."

Mr. Conway also has a tendency to retweet several stories that could be seen as anti-Trump.

For example:

NEW: Two more lawyers just turned down a request to be on Trump's legal team https://t.co/PfOhCA1AOl — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) March 26, 2018