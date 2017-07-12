Sorry, everyone: Kid Rock—the singer/rapper/yeller who brought us "bawitaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy shake the boogie said up jump the boogie"—just announced he's running for the U.S. Senate.
I'm tired of the ba-wit-a-ba jokes already. And yes, this, like the rest of 2017, is unfortunately real. Earlier this afternoon the singer/rapper-ish tweeted this:
And then he tweeted this:
Before you freak out, CNN is reporting that there "appears to be no Federal Election Committee records filed under 'Kid Rock' or his legal name Robert James Ritchie or Robert Ritchie." Meaning his run isn't "official" yet.
But, provided he does figure out HOW to do it, it certainly does seem like a distinct possibility that the Michigan-native, a known conservative, could try to jump-yell his way in to politics. And judging from the VERY STRONG reactions on Twitter, most people would not see this as a ba-wit-a-win (sorry) for America:
NO ONE TELL HER.
C'mon, America. We can not let this happen. HIS NAME IS quite literally KIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID.