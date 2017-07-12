Advertising

Sorry, everyone: Kid Rock—the singer/rapper/yeller who brought us "bawitaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy shake the boogie said up jump the boogie"—just announced he's running for the U.S. Senate.

I'm tired of the ba-wit-a-ba jokes already. And yes, this, like the rest of 2017, is unfortunately real. Earlier this afternoon the singer/rapper-ish tweeted this:

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

And then he tweeted this:

Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Before you freak out, CNN is reporting that there "appears to be no Federal Election Committee records filed under 'Kid Rock' or his legal name Robert James Ritchie or Robert Ritchie." Meaning his run isn't "official" yet.

Robert James Ritchie (Kid Rock) hasn't filed any paperwork with the FEC yet. So, it's not really official yet pic.twitter.com/uqjPcxrmxs — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 12, 2017

well, don't tell him HOW to do it. — Will Burke (@revenganceful) July 12, 2017

But, provided he does figure out HOW to do it, it certainly does seem like a distinct possibility that the Michigan-native, a known conservative, could try to jump-yell his way in to politics. And judging from the VERY STRONG reactions on Twitter, most people would not see this as a ba-wit-a-win (sorry) for America:

We are all dead and this is clearly Hell — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) July 12, 2017

Kid Rock is going to run for Senate... That's like Trump running for pre..... never mind... pic.twitter.com/KO2tetQrI9 — Chaos (@Chaosxsilencer) July 12, 2017

Hi @KidRock, I made a campaign poster you can use: pic.twitter.com/ILAuRF1oDg — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) July 12, 2017

Oh. Kid Rock isn't really running for anything, he's just selling merch. Because he's a graduate of the Trump School of Political Grifting. — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 12, 2017

If this is a stunt, Kid Rock should be CATAPULTED INTO SPACE. Also, if it is not a stunt. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 12, 2017

Kid Rock 2018

Fred Durst 2020

Buckcherry guy 2022

A sentient Axe Body Spray bottle 2024 — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) July 12, 2017

Answer- The Winner



Question- What do you call the person running against Kid Rock for US Senate? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 12, 2017

Kid Rock assaulted someone at a Waffle House, was arrested, and had to pay 40k, so of course Republicans think he belongs in Congress. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 12, 2017

MEDIA: Lesson - don't give loads of free coverage to moron celebs running for office



KID ROCK: I'm running for office



MEDIA: OMG LOL WHEEE — Sam Laird (@samcmlaird) July 12, 2017

-Trump on stage to intro Kid Rock

-Kid Rock appears

-Starts playing Born Free

-OMG it's Mitt on a zipline

-Dropkicks Trump

-President Romney — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 12, 2017

Fun fact: If elected, Kid Rock would be the first U.S. senator to appear in a sex tape with the lead singer of Creed — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 12, 2017

This is going to be super confusing post-2020 when we have to explain that President The Rock isn't the father of Senator Kid Rock. https://t.co/ORedlQXQzJ — Alex Zalben (@azalben) July 12, 2017

As the specter of Kid Rock for President appears, remember Trump has proved anyone can win the Presidency, but not anyone can be President. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) July 12, 2017

Kid Rock announces he's running for Senate, so we're right on schedule for the end of America. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) July 12, 2017

Luckily Kid Rock is sure to lose the senate seat to his opponent, Kid Paper — Megan Amram (@meganamram) July 13, 2017

Something is happening with Kid Rock and politics and I’d appreciate if no one told me — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) July 12, 2017

NO ONE TELL HER.

"I like that Kid Rock isn’t afraid to bawitdaba,” said Tom Frank, 48, a steelworker. “Other politicians, they don’t da-bang da-bang diggy" — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) July 12, 2017

There is literally only like a 2 percent chance at this point that Kid Rock isn’t president of the United States one day — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) July 12, 2017

I'm working on my Why He Won piece now — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 12, 2017

C'mon, America. We can not let this happen. HIS NAME IS quite literally KIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID.

