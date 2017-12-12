People are saying that Trump's vile tweet this morning kicked off the 2020 election.

On Monday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called on President Donald Trump to resign over the dozen plus sexual misconduct allegations. Considering all the terrible things Trump has done, resigning over sexual misconduct would be like OJ Simpson finally going to jail for attempting to steal memorabilia—but it's a punishment nonetheless.
Then on Tuesday, Trump decided to deny any claims of sexual harassment by sending out a vile tweet that implies Senator Gillibrand traded sexual favors for campaign contributions.
According to Trump, Gillibrand "would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)," a disgusting and demeaning turn of phrase that really just proves her point.
The senator replied on Twitter—and people are cheering her response.
With three times as many likes as Trump's comment, she hit him where it hurts.
Gillibrand not only evoked the 2016 election by winning the popular vote, but according to the pundits on Twitter, is gearing up for 2020.
Even conservative nutcase Laura Ingraham sees this exchange in 2020 terms.
Another potential 2020 candidate, Elizabeth Warren, chimed in to cheer Gillibrand on with her campaign slogan, "Nevertheless, she persisted" (and entering the phrase "slut-shame" into the congressional record).
One thing's for sure: The 2020 election won't officially begin until Trump accepts that the 2016 one is over, and with evoking "Crooked Hillary" in his tweet about Gillibrand, it looks like it will never end.