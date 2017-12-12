People are saying that Trump's vile tweet this morning kicked off the 2020 election.

On Monday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called on President Donald Trump to resign over the dozen plus sexual misconduct allegations. Considering all the terrible things Trump has done, resigning over sexual misconduct would be like OJ Simpson finally going to jail for attempting to steal memorabilia—but it's a punishment nonetheless.

President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won't hold himself accountable. Therefore, Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 11, 2017

Then on Tuesday, Trump decided to deny any claims of sexual harassment by sending out a vile tweet that implies Senator Gillibrand traded sexual favors for campaign contributions.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

According to Trump, Gillibrand "would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)," a disgusting and demeaning turn of phrase that really just proves her point.

The senator replied on Twitter—and people are cheering her response.