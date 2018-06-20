Homeland Secretary tries to eat in Mexican restaurant after defending border child prisons. Big mistake.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was booed out of a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday night, a day after she defended the U.S.'s new policy of separating migrant families at the border.

We’re in downtown DC disrupting DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s dinner at MXDC. The irony isn’t lost on us that this is a Mexican restaurant. Nielsen has led the program to tear apart familes. We are here to tell her to put an end to separating families, to step down as head of the department, and that ICE and CBP must be abolished #abolishICE #abolishCBP Posted by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Nielsen was less well-known by the general public before the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance" policy gained national attention, but now she's effectively become the face of family border separations. A veteran of the George W. Bush administration, Nielsen had apparently considered resigning after President Trump went off on her at a meeting for her failure to secure the border. There was also talk of her being fired for being weak on enforcement.

On Monday, Nielsen made an appearance in the White House briefing room, where she defended the administration's decision to remove kids from people crossing the border illegally and place them into detention centers. She falsely blamed Democrats for the situation, and made the claim that only Congress could fix it, which isn't true.

Homeland Security @SecNielsen did a fabulous job yesterday at the press conference explaining security at the border and for our country, while at the same time recommending changes to obsolete & nasty laws, which force family separation. We want “heart” and security in America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

Then, on Tuesday night, in a seriously tonedeaf move, Nielsen decided it would be a good idea to eat at MXDC Cocina Mexicana, a popular Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. Yes, a Mexican restaurant, of all places.