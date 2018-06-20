Homeland Secretary tries to eat in Mexican restaurant after defending border child prisons. Big mistake.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was booed out of a Mexican restaurant on Tuesday night, a day after she defended the U.S.'s new policy of separating migrant families at the border.
Nielsen was less well-known by the general public before the Trump administration's new "zero tolerance" policy gained national attention, but now she's effectively become the face of family border separations. A veteran of the George W. Bush administration, Nielsen had apparently considered resigning after President Trump went off on her at a meeting for her failure to secure the border. There was also talk of her being fired for being weak on enforcement.
On Monday, Nielsen made an appearance in the White House briefing room, where she defended the administration's decision to remove kids from people crossing the border illegally and place them into detention centers. She falsely blamed Democrats for the situation, and made the claim that only Congress could fix it, which isn't true.
Then, on Tuesday night, in a seriously tonedeaf move, Nielsen decided it would be a good idea to eat at MXDC Cocina Mexicana, a popular Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. Yes, a Mexican restaurant, of all places.
During the meal, protesters from the group Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America entered the restaurant and heckled Nielsen about the family separation policy. The Facebook video above shows this went on for at least ten minutes, with people yelling "Shame!" and "No human is illegal!" Nielsen and her dinner companion were protected by Secret Service agents, and Nielsen looked at her phone the whole time without acknowledging the activists. They did manage to drive her out of the restaurant, though.