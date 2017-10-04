Advertising

Stephen Paddock, the mass murderer who shot and killed 59 people and injured hundreds of others, apparently has a history of being a dick. How fitting.

The Los Angeles Times spoke with Esperanza Mendoza, supervisor of the Starbucks inside the Virgin River Casino in Mesquite, Nevada. Paddock and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, frequented the location.

“It happened a lot,” Mendoza told the LA Times, referring to Paddock publicly "berating" Danley. It would usually happen after she would ask to use his casino card to buy something at the Starbucks. “He would glare down at her and say — with a mean attitude — ‘You don’t need my casino card for this. I’m paying for your drink, just like I’m paying for you.’ Then she would softly say, ‘OK’ and step back behind him. He was so rude to her in front of us.”

Advertising

Mendoza added that Paddock had a large bags under his eyes, making it look like "he never slept." She and the other Starbucks employees were stunned to find out he was the terrorist behind the attack Sunday night. “That’s because of what he’d done and because we have been face to face with this man so many times,” she said.

As Mashable explains, many news outlets chose to call Paddock by undeservedly kind euphemisms such as a "lone wolf," "a typical Vegas guy," and "a friendly gambler" instead of labeling him a terrorist. He likely got this walking-on-eggshells treatment because he was a white man. But Mendoza's recollection of Paddock's day-to-day behavior reminds us that there's no need to remember him as any of those way-too-kind things–especially considering he was apparently such a dick in real life.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.