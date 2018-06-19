Laura Ingraham is being shredded for comparing child detention centers to summer camps.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham described the migrant child detention centers being used to hold children taken away from their parents at the border as "summer camps" or "boarding schools." Now, I didn't go to boarding school, but I do remember camp and I don't think there were any cages?

Laura Ingraham describes the detention facilities where children are sent after being forcibly separated from their parents as "essentially summer camps." pic.twitter.com/K6ao3lbS6Q — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 19, 2018

People on Twitter disagreed wholeheartedly with her comparison.

RT if you don’t get put in cages at your summer camp. https://t.co/5bXK1pkEpx — Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) June 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham: they're essentially summer camps



Also Laura Ingraham: pic.twitter.com/l0LCnqgaGD — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) June 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham thinks the child detention camps are "essentially summer camps," and I think family services should do a welfare check on Laura Ingraham's children. — Brosephine Wires (@JoParkerBear) June 19, 2018