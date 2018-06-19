Laura Ingraham is being shredded for comparing child detention centers to summer camps.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham described the migrant child detention centers being used to hold children taken away from their parents at the border as "summer camps" or "boarding schools." Now, I didn't go to boarding school, but I do remember camp and I don't think there were any cages?
People on Twitter disagreed wholeheartedly with her comparison.
Between April 19 and May 31, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took approximately 2,000 migrant kids away from their parents at the border. Under Session's "zero tolerance" policy, every person entering the company illegally (i.e. not through an official port of entry) is prosecuted, even those seeking asylum, so the adults go to federal jail. Of course, their children can't go to jail with them, so they're put into facilities like a converted Walmart and tent cities.
Disturbing audio of kids at a detention center on the U.S./Mexico border was released yesterday.