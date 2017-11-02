Woman's racist tweet about cab drivers gets her banned by Uber and roasted by the internet.

Trump-supporter and overall racist, Laura Loomer, has been banned from using Lyft and Uber ever again after she posted a series of racist tweets blaming the fact that she couldn't find a "non Muslim" cab driver for making her late to a NYPD press conference on Wednesday.
The right-wing activist has been posting a lot of controversial (translation: racist) tweets since Tuesday's New York City attack in which eight people were killed and twelve badly injured after an alleged former Uber driver drove a truck down a bike path in Lower Manhattan.
In a brief email on Wednesday, Uber told Business Insider that Loomer had been banned for violating community guidelines. Lyft told them they'd deactivated Loomer's account. Good luck getting around now, lady.
Not only was Loomer banned from both ride-sharing services for her racist tweets, Twitter also had some stuff to say to her.
Seems like Loomer is going to have to continue being late to things now that she's been banned by the two biggest car services.