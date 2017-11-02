Woman's racist tweet about cab drivers gets her banned by Uber and roasted by the internet.

Trump-supporter and overall racist, Laura Loomer, has been banned from using Lyft and Uber ever again after she posted a series of racist tweets blaming the fact that she couldn't find a "non Muslim" cab driver for making her late to a NYPD press conference on Wednesday.

I'm late to the NYPD press conference because I couldn't find a non Muslim cab or @Uber @lyft driver for over 30 min! This is insanity. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of @uber or @lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

Nearly every cab @uber @lyft driver in NYC is Muslim. It's extremely unfortunate and this is a conversation we need to have for our safety. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

The right-wing activist has been posting a lot of controversial (translation: racist) tweets since Tuesday's New York City attack in which eight people were killed and twelve badly injured after an alleged former Uber driver drove a truck down a bike path in Lower Manhattan.

In a brief email on Wednesday, Uber told Business Insider that Loomer had been banned for violating community guidelines. Lyft told them they'd deactivated Loomer's account. Good luck getting around now, lady.