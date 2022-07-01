16 liberals share their most controversial conservative belief.

Everyone tends to identifcally as either politically liberal or politically conservative. But is it always either or? There are some gray areas, especially in today's political climate. With Independence day just around the corner, these political liberals took to Reddit to share their most conservative belief.

Leftist here, and you know what? People are so quick to call cultural appropriation on things before either finding out all information, or white people are trying too hard to be social justice warriors that they’re confusing appreciation with appropriation. - xandwich26

I'm super liberal but in my experience, white people love to get offended on behalf of POC…it’s really weird. - Rude_pangolin76

