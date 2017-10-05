Advertising

Fox Business' Lisa Kennedy made a point about "the screeching gun debate" in the aftermath of the horrific Las Vegas shooting. Unfortunately for her, every critic on Twitter couldn't help bringing up the obvious.

.@KennedyNation: "If that psychopath had...driven a truck into that crowd and killed 100 people would we be talking about truck control?" pic.twitter.com/3K00LJDScK — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) October 4, 2017

"If that psychopath had—god forbid—driven a truck into that crowd and killed a hundred people," said Kennedy, "would we be talking about truck control? ... No."

If it's not already, her next sentence will raise your blood to its boiling point. But let it simmer, because the responses on Twitter will cool you down. Chided Kennedy:

"Using logic in an emotional argument is a no-win in this climate, and don't expect gun control nuts to employ reason and facts any time soon."

Alright. Okay. Deep breath. The world has not flip-turned upside down. There is still some good in the world.

Because obviously, everything Kennedy mentioned for her truck analogy already exists, and the saner heads of Twitter pointed that out.

Can you imagine that? Registering trucks? Requiring insurance for injury they caused? Licensing and testing drivers? https://t.co/sBNDjK22Y9 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 4, 2017

National database for vehicle owners. Mandatory insurance. Must track all sales. Must take test to get license. Must renew registration. — SprinGhoul-MiceC101 (@scott_springer) October 4, 2017

I don’t understand. There *is* truck control. I just don’t understand. — Nicholas A. John (@NicholasAJohn) October 4, 2017

Then there's the fact that where the above measures haven't been enough, cities have taken further action after vehicle-related attack to further control trucks.

Truck control in Perth, Australia in July. We've never had an attack down here but of course we talk about it - https://t.co/A8nsDrDV3D — Liam Croy (@liamcroy) October 4, 2017

Montréal : we block bridges with huge tow trucks when they are open to pedestrians for big events. Truck control, just in case. It works. pic.twitter.com/PyuXQ6kVr4 — Alexandre Danault (@AlexDanault) October 4, 2017

Here's what Fox News does in front of their studio... preventative measures. pic.twitter.com/ZORsnSGTYH — Jonathan Tipton (@JonathanLTipton) October 5, 2017

Guess that's what happens when there's not an extremely powerful truck lobby.

The worst part is, Kennedy's point was this close to being a good one. If she had used the truck logic it to make the exact opposite point.

In the days after the deadliest mass shooting in American history, Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd made several similar, much more salient arguments about the gun control debate.

"We hear it after every incident like this, and we've heard it again today. 'Now is not the time to talk about how to deal with gun violence. Now is not the time,'" pleaded Todd.

"Think about that. Why is now not the time? When planes flew into the World Trade Center, did we say 'now is not the time' to talk about terrorism? Or homeland security?"

"When our banking system nearly collapsed in 2008 did we say now is not the time to talk about financial regulation?"

"When we learned that some 140 million peoples records had been breached at Equifax, did we say now is not the time to talk about cyber security?

Chuck Todd. Such a gun control nut.

