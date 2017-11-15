Trump's treasury sec. and his wife posed with money and the memes are rich.

Trump's treasury sec. and his wife posed with money and the memes are rich.
Orli Matlow
Nov 15, 2017@8:08 PM
Advertising

Foreclosure king turned Suicide Squad producer turned Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on Wednesday to see his signature on money on the first time. He and his wife, Louise Linton, have been criticized for flaunting their rich people ways and frowning upon the poors, and they seem super down to continue to be perceived as Batman and/or Bond villains.

Their photoshoot with a sheet of dollar bills (which is the smallest amount of money they've ever had to face before) was a gift from the Meme Gods right to the Meme makers.

1.

2.

3.

Advertising

4.

5.

6.

Advertising

7.

8.

9.

Advertising

10.

11.

12.

Advertising

13.

14.

15.

Advertising

16.

17.

18.

Advertising

19.

20.

21.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc