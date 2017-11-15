Trump's treasury sec. and his wife posed with money and the memes are rich.

Foreclosure king turned Suicide Squad producer turned Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on Wednesday to see his signature on money on the first time. He and his wife, Louise Linton, have been criticized for flaunting their rich people ways and frowning upon the poors, and they seem super down to continue to be perceived as Batman and/or Bond villains.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin his wife Louise Linton look at the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) in Washington. (AP Photo/@Jacquelyn_M) pic.twitter.com/UKdBbEvYpF — Michael B Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) November 15, 2017

Their photoshoot with a sheet of dollar bills (which is the smallest amount of money they've ever had to face before) was a gift from the Meme Gods right to the Meme makers.

Just a friendly reminder that the GOP wants to raise taxes on the middle class & take health insurance away from millions of Americans so people like Louise Linton and Steve Mnuchin can get a tax cut. pic.twitter.com/TbBG2dcWsx — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) November 15, 2017

