Right-wing reporter's "It's Okay To Be White" speech was an epic disaster that ended with him getting arrested. It's on tape.

On Tuesday night, Lucian Wintrich, a reporter for the staunchly pro-Trump website Gateway Pundit, was arrested for allegedly accosting a woman during a speech at the University of Connecticut.
Wintrich was at the school to deliver a speech called "It's OK to Be White," which, surprise!, was not well received by students. The speech, which was sponsored by the campus College Republicans and attended by about 350 people, was mostly drowned out with boos and "go home Nazi" chants. As Wintrich stood at the podium, he calmly drink a glass of milk— a gesture that seems innocuous, but milk has somewhat become a symbol of the alt-right and white supremacy. God, 2017 is so f*cking weird.
According to Wired, Neo-nazis have been reappropriating and "weaponizing" mundane things like the milk, the "OK" hand gesture and the frog emoji to "troll" people.
Anyway.
Things escalated when a woman approached the podium he was standing at and took a piece of paper off of it. She started to walk away, but Wintrich ran after her, and in his attempt to grab the paper back, a scuffle ensued.
Oh, this was also all caught on tape. From multiple angles.
See for yourself what happened:
The video below shows Wintrich being escorted away by law enforcement. According to Wintrich's Twitter account, he was charged with "breach of peace" but later released on $1,000 bond.
Wintrich defended his actions on Twitter.
He also tweeted a picture of his mugshot and said "maybe this made it all worth it."
The Gateway Pundit, which is a hotbed of conspiracy theories, later released an article entitled, "FAR LEFT MOB SHUTS DOWN LUCIAN WINTRICH SPEECH AT UCONN-Students riot-Lucian Arrested!"
UConn president Susan Herbst later released a statement calling the incident "very disappointing," adding, "Thoughtful, civil discourse should be a hallmark of democratic societies and American universities, and this evening fell well short of that."