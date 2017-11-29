Right-wing reporter's "It's Okay To Be White" speech was an epic disaster that ended with him getting arrested. It's on tape.

On Tuesday night, Lucian Wintrich, a reporter for the staunchly pro-Trump website Gateway Pundit, was arrested for allegedly accosting a woman during a speech at the University of Connecticut.

Well... maybe this made it all worth it... here is my actual mug shot from tonight: pic.twitter.com/SzSrw4GsgJ — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) November 29, 2017

Wintrich was at the school to deliver a speech called "It's OK to Be White," which, surprise!, was not well received by students. The speech, which was sponsored by the campus College Republicans and attended by about 350 people, was mostly drowned out with boos and "go home Nazi" chants. As Wintrich stood at the podium, he calmly drink a glass of milk— a gesture that seems innocuous, but milk has somewhat become a symbol of the alt-right and white supremacy. God, 2017 is so f*cking weird.

According to Wired, Neo-nazis have been reappropriating and "weaponizing" mundane things like the milk, the "OK" hand gesture and the frog emoji to "troll" people.

Anyway.

Things escalated when a woman approached the podium he was standing at and took a piece of paper off of it. She started to walk away, but Wintrich ran after her, and in his attempt to grab the paper back, a scuffle ensued.