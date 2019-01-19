MAGA hat-wearing teenagers harassed a Native American veteran and the disgust is palpable.

This is a sad, infuriating news item to cover that encapsulates so much of the division and resentment in our country, which is compounded by very short historical memory. Teenagers who apparently attend Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky were filmed harassing a Native American protestor demonstrating at the Indigenous People's March yesterday in Washington, D.C.
Footage of the incident has circulated widely on social media and people are expressing their disgust in no uncertain terms. Representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico condemned the students' actions.
'Horrendous' indeed. Sounds like their next capitol visit should be to the National Museum of the American Indian - which, naturally, is closed due to the federal government shutdown. Classic.