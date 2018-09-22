People are pointing out a major problem with this 'Women for Brett Kavanaugh' photo.

If you've spent time online recently, you're probably sick of hearing about Brett Kavanaugh. Not only does he have a generic white guy douchebag name that's worth mocking, he's been accused of attempted sexual assault and *still* thinks he should become a Supreme Court judge. Gross.

Even more disgusting, there are plenty of conservatives angling for his appointment. In a misguided attempt to demonstrate support for Brett (*vomits*), a group called Concerned Women for America embarked on a bus tour in August declaring they were "Women For Kavanaugh." Twitter user @elivalley posted a photo of the intrepid travelers, and there was something...off about it. Can you spot what it is?

The carpool has arrived pic.twitter.com/n1VwcKqGAS — Eli Valley (@elivalley) September 20, 2018

That's right, folks: the image contains more men than women. Seems women aren't quite as enthusiastic about his nomination. We can't imagine why that might be.

Once Eli, an artist and writer, shared the photo on social media, the incredulous responses began pouring in. Though it's simply another twist in the stupidest possible timeline of American politics, we still feel like we're taking crazy pills!