Yikes. Barack Obama's oldest daughter Malia Obama has a "long-term" stalker who is now in police custody in New York, the New York Daily News reports.

On April 10th, 30-year-old Jair Nilton Cardoso reportedly put a sign in a window of the building in Tribeca where 18-year-old Obama has an internship, begging her to marry him. Two days later on April 12, he is reported to have followed her out of another building in the West Village where she also interns (this girl doesn't rest!).

When Secret Service agents kicked him off the premises, sources said, they recognized him as someone who has "repeatedly" tried to enter the White House in the past. According to the Daily News, Secret Service then showed up at Cardoso's apartment the next day. After an interview, they concluded he had "psychiatric issues," cuffed him and took him to a hospital for evaluation.

On Tuesday, Secret Service agents reported Cardoso to a Manhattan police precinct, sources told the Daily News, and cops are "mulling over" whether to file stalking or harassment charges.

Either way, let's hope this guy leaves Malia alone from now on.

