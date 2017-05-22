Advertising

Welcome to another day in 2017. A passenger wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat was kicked off an airplane in Shanghai on Sunday, for refusing to allow anyone to sit in the seats next to him and other "belligerent" behavior, the Washington Post reports.

This story may sound a little familiar. But unlike another story of United Airlines kicking a passenger off a flight, in this case, the other passengers cheered.

In a video of the incident, a crowd of people in the airport are heard chanting "lock him up! lock him up!" after the man in the Trump hat finally exited the plane.

You can watch the video here:

The incident was filmed by fellow passenger Alexis Zimmerman, who was flying back from Shanghai back to Newark. She told the Washington Post that the man in the Trump hat (red flag #1) had refused to let anyone sit beside him (red flag #2). "He wanted to sit in the whole row by himself," she said. And in the video, you can see he put his feet up on the seats (red flag red flag red flag!!!!).

Another passenger, Clark Gredoña, shared details about the incident on Facebook:

Already delayed an hour coming out of Shanghai to EWR when an older man in my row with a "'Make America Great Again" hat... Posted by Clark Gredoña on Sunday, May 21, 2017

"He insists that, because he couldn't get an upgrade, he's entitled to all three seats next to him even though they're assigned to somebody else," he wrote. "Everybody is standing, calling him an asshole, and urging him to leave."

Gredoña said that the MAGA hat guy "finally relented" to exiting the plane, after first "berating some female passengers and crew, calling one passenger 'Hillary' (lol) and 'lesbian.'"

In brighter news, he wrote: "props to the United 87 crew for handling it professionally." Well that's nice, for a change.

According to a statement from United, the passenger became "increasingly disruptive when asked to deplane," and "local law enforcement was called to assist."

According to Gredoña, the flight was seven hours late as a result of the incident. Is this what Trump supporters meant by making America "great"?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.