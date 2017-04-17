Advertising

Michael Garland Elliott, a 76 or 77-year-old man from Oregon ("he honestly didn't know!" says his obit), recently passed away in the most "peaceful" way possible: surrounded by loved ones, and believing that Donald Trump had been impeached.

According to his obituary in The Oregonian, which is now going viral, Elliott died "peacefully" on April 6th after his best friend (who is also his ex-wife) told him: "Donald Trump has been impeached."

"Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Teresa Elliott," the obituary reads. "Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard. And the last thing she said to him was 'Donald Trump has been impeached.' Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded."

Sorry, The Notebook. But this might be the most romantic story of all time.

Here are a few more facts about Michael Garland Elliott's colorful life, according to his obit: he "joined a semi-pro basketball team that toured the country playing exhibition games, dressed as women," using the nickname was "Skaggy Maggie." He was also "the sharpest dresser in town" and an avid golf player. When his health declined and he couldn't play golf anymore, "he accepted it with grace and humor, and threw things at the TV instead."

The obit says that he died "surrounded by people who loved him dearly and cared for him selflessly during the last months of his life," and adds: "No patient ever, ever had more loving care."

This is the happiest story about a death I have ever read. RIP Michael Garland Elliott. May we all be lucky enough to live half as well as him, and to die knowing Trump was impeached.

