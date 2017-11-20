Marshawn Lynch's mom serves Trump an epic comeback after he dissed her son.

Today was like any other day in 2017: Donald Trump woke up bright and early, put on his 8-foot long red tie, and posted a Twitter rant.

This morning's rant was directed at NFL player Marshawn Lynch, who has been participating in the NFL protests against police brutality. During yesterday's game, Lynch sat down during the US National Anthem (as he's been doing) but he stood during the Mexican National Anthem.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

"Great disrespect!" Trump tweeted. "Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

As usual, Trump's tweet garnered tons of responses (about 44,000, in fact). However the best response came from Delisa Lynch, Marshawn Lynch's mother. It's absolute FIRE.

You ready?

what NFL team do Trump own ? oh yeah they wouldnt let him have one ,!! LMAO https://t.co/1rPa5jfMjE — Delisa Lynch (@MommaLynch24) November 20, 2017

"What NFL team [does] Trump own? Oh yeah they wouldn't let him have one!! LMAO," she wrote. LMAO is right, Delisa.