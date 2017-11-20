Marshawn Lynch's mom serves Trump an epic comeback after he dissed her son.

Today was like any other day in 2017: Donald Trump woke up bright and early, put on his 8-foot long red tie, and posted a Twitter rant.
This morning's rant was directed at NFL player Marshawn Lynch, who has been participating in the NFL protests against police brutality. During yesterday's game, Lynch sat down during the US National Anthem (as he's been doing) but he stood during the Mexican National Anthem.
"Great disrespect!" Trump tweeted. "Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."
As usual, Trump's tweet garnered tons of responses (about 44,000, in fact). However the best response came from Delisa Lynch, Marshawn Lynch's mother. It's absolute FIRE.
You ready?
"What NFL team [does] Trump own? Oh yeah they wouldn't let him have one!! LMAO," she wrote. LMAO is right, Delisa.
In case the past few years of horrific Trump-related news has pushed some of your older Trump-related memories out of your brain, here's a little reminder of why exactly Delisa Lynch's tweet is so wonderful.
Back in 2014, Trump tried made a bid to buy the NFL team the Buffalo Bills. His bid was not accepted. Naturally, he responded to his loss by showing off just how bitter he was in a Twitter rant.
Maybe if Trump's bid had been accepted, he'd be nothing more than a football team owner right now instead of the President of the United States... Alas, we're stuck in a world where Trump is both the president and a person who rants about football.