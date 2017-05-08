Let's not forget that Martha Stewart, who rose to fame and fortune on an empire built from table settings and hors d'oeuvres (garnished with a little white collar crime), is a total gangster.
Cementing her G status over the weekend, the 75-year-old businesswoman and TV personality visited Randall's Island Park's Frieze Art Fair in NYC, where she posed for a history-making selfie between two Andres Serrano portraits: one of Donald Trump and one of her good friend, Snoop Dogg.
Using two well-placed hand gestures, Stewart, who we already knew was a master of shade, made her alliances more than clear:
ICYMI:
Flipping off Donald Trump with one hand while throwing props to Snoop Dogg with the other is exactly the kind of multi-tasking that we can expect from this homemaking legend.
Martha Stewart also shared a G-rated version of the same photo on her Instagram:
But the original pic, taken by museum visitor Newlin Tillotson, went viral on Twitter. And it is rocking everyone's worlds.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have been BFF for some time now, united by a shared love of the greener things in life. And they co-hosted the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards last night, proving their alliance is stronger than ever.
Personally, we wouldn't want to be on the bad side of this inimitable duo. Good luck, Donald.