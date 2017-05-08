Advertising

Let's not forget that Martha Stewart, who rose to fame and fortune on an empire built from table settings and hors d'oeuvres (garnished with a little white collar crime), is a total gangster.

Cementing her G status over the weekend, the 75-year-old businesswoman and TV personality visited Randall's Island Park's Frieze Art Fair in NYC, where she posed for a history-making selfie between two Andres Serrano portraits: one of Donald Trump and one of her good friend, Snoop Dogg.

Advertising

Using two well-placed hand gestures, Stewart, who we already knew was a master of shade, made her alliances more than clear:

Can confirm this Martha Stewart photo is real pic.twitter.com/F3S6jADvo6 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 8, 2017

ICYMI:

Flipping off Donald Trump with one hand while throwing props to Snoop Dogg with the other is exactly the kind of multi-tasking that we can expect from this homemaking legend.

Advertising

Martha Stewart also shared a G-rated version of the same photo on her Instagram:

A propos this week Taping twenty more episodes with @snoopdogg for @vh1 Watch the awards Sunday night !!! We are presenting! Photo @seenbysharkey I am at @frieze the giant art fair on Randall's island NYC A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) on May 6, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

But the original pic, taken by museum visitor Newlin Tillotson, went viral on Twitter. And it is rocking everyone's worlds.

Martha Stewart is something else 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xLrXjnoqzR — Common White Girl (@GirlPosts) May 8, 2017

Advertising

Can somebody drop Martha Stewart off a G pass? She's welcome in the hood. pic.twitter.com/wCyLQRlkdm — Skrizzy (@youngscrap) May 7, 2017

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have been BFF for some time now, united by a shared love of the greener things in life. And they co-hosted the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards last night, proving their alliance is stronger than ever.

Advertising

Personally, we wouldn't want to be on the bad side of this inimitable duo. Good luck, Donald.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.