On Thursday morning, the official McDonald's Corporate Twitter account tweeted out the following sharply-worded criticism of President Donald Trump.
The company quickly deleted the tweet, and blamed it on hackers.
But by that point, the damage was done. Everyone on the internet had screenshots of the tweet, and it was already going viral.
And because they love nothing more than piling on President Trump, comedians on Twitter immediately started cracking jokes about it. Here are the funniest ones we could find.
Sure, Trump has already alienated the scientific community, people of color, LGBT Americans, the CIA, almost every other country, and the media. But beef with McDonald's? This is where America draws the line.