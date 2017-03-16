Advertising

On Thursday morning, the official McDonald's Corporate Twitter account tweeted out the following sharply-worded criticism of President Donald Trump.

Shots fired!

The company quickly deleted the tweet, and blamed it on hackers.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

But by that point, the damage was done. Everyone on the internet had screenshots of the tweet, and it was already going viral.



Donald vs. Ronald: The Battle for America's Hearts. Getty Images/Shutterstock

And because they love nothing more than piling on President Trump, comedians on Twitter immediately started cracking jokes about it. Here are the funniest ones we could find.

I found the McDonald's hacker hiding in the microwave pic.twitter.com/mds6W4JMC2 — Mamoudou N'Diaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) March 16, 2017

McDonald's calls Trump "a disgusting excuse of a President" on Twitter. This must be a confusing time for Chris Christie. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) March 16, 2017



Trump: What's today's agenda?



Aide: We killed Meals on Wheels.



T: Neat.



A: Gorka's a Nazi.



T: Rad.



A: McDonald's insulted you.



T: WHAT — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) March 16, 2017

Real talk? @McDonalds is just mad 'cause @RealDonaldTrump stole Grimace's body shape. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) March 16, 2017

BOYCOTT NORDSTROM!

Trumpsters: YAY!

BOYCOTT HAWAII!

Trumpsters: YAY!

BOYCOTT MCDONALD'S!

Trumpsters: well now hold on let's not be rash — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 16, 2017

Hey @McDonalds, wanna take over Meals on Wheels? — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) March 16, 2017



just when u thought mcdonald's was done pic.twitter.com/8XrgqUMr3d — The Tab MSU (@MichStateTAB) March 16, 2017

2017: Where McDonald's and Chrissy Teigen are leading the Resistance — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 16, 2017

Thank you for apologizing, @McDonalds! For the sake of our country, we need @realDonaldTrump to keep pounding those meaty Big Macs. — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 16, 2017

Fuck it,since they took the risk to write those words ,I'll risk my health and have some McDonald's today #McDonalds — Franciscodadouchebag (@thatbrowndude4) March 16, 2017



Maybe Obama hacked into McDonald's Twitter through one of their microwaves. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 16, 2017

WENDY'S: Haha, totally roasted this guy on here for forgetting refrigerators exist. So edgy.

MCDONALD'S: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/Qc28ixMuzE — Aaron Sankin (@ASankin) March 16, 2017

nice "burn" @McDonalds but if you really want to resist Trump you'll pay a living wage on a global scale & encourage your people to unionize — narco rubio (@redstatist) March 16, 2017



Not saying you should, but if everybody ate at @McDonalds today you'd create a intriguing incentive for future social media campagns. — ((((Peter Sagal)))) (@petersagal) March 16, 2017

Me reading that McDonald's tweet like pic.twitter.com/WxkSH0zMlA — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) March 16, 2017

Funny that someone at McDonald's has gone rogue but I stand by my thing that "Trump has tiny hands" is bottom 10 least funny jokes ever. — Baegar Targaryen (@TVsCarlKinsella) March 16, 2017

Before you discredit @McDonalds right to come after @realDonaldTrump, remember that POTUS and Ronald did go to clown college together. — Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) March 16, 2017



Sure, Trump has already alienated the scientific community, people of color, LGBT Americans, the CIA, almost every other country, and the media. But beef with McDonald's? This is where America draws the line.

