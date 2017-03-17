Advertising

Meghan McCain, Fox News host and daughter of Senator John McCain, fired shots across the aisle at Chelsea Clinton, children's book author and daughter of politicians Bill and Hillary. And her comments are brutal. And hypocritical, but for reasons that have nothing to do with her father.

"What fresh hell am I living in where I am going to sit through Chelsea Clinton running for office?" said McCain, reaching a crescendo. "What do I have to do to make the Clintons stop running for office? We don't like you!"

Meghan McCain continued to bash Chelsea Clinton for mere rumors that she might run for office, leaving no question that she likes to judge Chelsea Clinton through the prism of Hillary Clinton.

"Legitimately, she has attempted to grow a personality on Twitter since the election, which could have gone to good use when her mother was running for president but I guess only in loss you're gonna get some attitude afterward. I never had that problem, personally."

Here's some of the "new" personality Chelsea Clinton's displayed since her mother's blindsiding loss to Donald Trump.

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Meghan McCain's cohosts then made some typical Fox News comments, and McCain went in again on Chelsea Clinton's parents: "It does raise the question about new fresh blood in the Democratic Party, and if the Clintons are just gonna keep this hold on power and they can't let any other people..."

After her cohosts interrupted to do their Fox News thing, Meghan McCain commented again, seeming to anticipate a negative reaction.

"Obviously I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say if your parents are famous politicians you can't have a career, that's fine. The media gives this grown woman with two children a pass every step of the way," said McCain, although it's entirely unclear what Clinton's two children have to do with any of this, and what McCain's show is if not "media."

"I've never seen her give a legitimate interview where I thought I gained anything new about her or her family. She's been given a free pass her entire career and her entire life," said McCain, ignoring the criticism Chelsea Clinton's received since she was a teenager.

"So if she does end up running for some office, one way or another, are they gonna treat her the same way, are they gonna ask her real questions? Like, what is your platform?"

A great, real question by Meghan McCain, who had just spent the last five minutes railing against Chelsea Clinton for being Hillary Clinton's daughter.

