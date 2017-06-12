Advertising

Megyn Kelly is under fire for her decision to sit down with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The reveal prompted criticisms, especially from the bereaved parents of students in the Sandy Hook, Connecticut, shooting, which Jones believes was a conspiracy exacerbated by the media to target gun owners, and has previously denied ever happened.

As Vox points out, Jones' penchant to spread misinformation makes him unworthy of a sit-down interview. Aside from the risk of lying to and offending the general public, the interview has struck a deep chord with families of Newtown, who are often harassed by truthers. "You do NOT give crazy a platform. You're better than this @nbc," Nelba Márquez-Greene, mother of slain daughter Ana Grace, wrote on Twitter.

Twitter at large was quick to react to the news, doing everything from calling otu NBC to turning a photo of a be-sunglassed Kelly and Jones into a twisted buddy cop meme.

The outcry has already had an impact. JP Morgan, for one, has pulled advertisements from NBC News. So far, the bank is the only advertiser to have publicly distanced itself from the company.

According to the New York Daily News, Jones himself is now gunning for NBC to pull the interview. “It uses me as a sock puppet or a straw man … to hurt people’s feelings or to drive a wedge in this country,” he said, claiming that the interview was scheduled on Father's Day purposefully to make him look bad. You could air it on Jones' birthday, and he'd still come off like a raving lunatic.

