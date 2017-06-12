Advertising

Megyn Kelly is under fire for her decision to sit down with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The reveal prompted criticisms, especially from the bereaved parents of students in the Sandy Hook, Connecticut, shooting, which Jones believes was a conspiracy exacerbated by the media to target gun owners, and has previously denied ever happened.

Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

As Vox points out, Jones' penchant to spread misinformation makes him unworthy of a sit-down interview. Aside from the risk of lying to and offending the general public, the interview has struck a deep chord with families of Newtown, who are often harassed by truthers. "You do NOT give crazy a platform. You're better than this @nbc," Nelba Márquez-Greene, mother of slain daughter Ana Grace, wrote on Twitter.

Twitter at large was quick to react to the news, doing everything from calling otu NBC to turning a photo of a be-sunglassed Kelly and Jones into a twisted buddy cop meme.

How can tv be Drag Race & also Megyn Kelly interviewing Alex Jones?



I feel like that's a legit question about the invention known as tv — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) June 12, 2017

get in loser we're going holocaust-denying pic.twitter.com/BxHwlc2ANw — albro (@bromanconsul) June 12, 2017

the last thing you see before you die pic.twitter.com/p7x0WwyzmE — eve peyser (@evepeyser) June 12, 2017

you vs. the guy she tells u not to worry about pic.twitter.com/LtDLmccXqZ — eve peyser (@evepeyser) June 12, 2017

If you're going to interview Alex Jones, to keep things fair you also have to interview someone who wasn't successfully sued by yogurt. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 12, 2017

The outcry has already had an impact. JP Morgan, for one, has pulled advertisements from NBC News. So far, the bank is the only advertiser to have publicly distanced itself from the company.

According to the New York Daily News, Jones himself is now gunning for NBC to pull the interview. “It uses me as a sock puppet or a straw man … to hurt people’s feelings or to drive a wedge in this country,” he said, claiming that the interview was scheduled on Father's Day purposefully to make him look bad. You could air it on Jones' birthday, and he'd still come off like a raving lunatic.

