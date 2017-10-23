Watch Megyn Kelly call out Fox News for ignoring her complaints about Bill O'Reilly.

Megyn Kelly took a more serious route on her talk show Megyn Kelly Today Monday morning than she has over the past few weeks. The host opened up about her experiences with Fox News journalist Bill O'Reilly, who was in the news this weekend for paying $32 million to settle a sexual harassment suit. Right after the case closed, Fox News rehired him.

Kelly responded to O'Reilly's settlement with a segment about her experiences working at the same network as him.

"O'Reilly's suggestion that no one ever complained about his behavior is false. I know, because I complained," Kelly revealed to the Megyn Kelly Today audience.

In her memoir, which she released in November 2016, there was a chapter detailing Roger Ailes and the Fox News sexual harassment scandal, Kelly explained. A clip then played of O'Reilly's response to the chapter, which he was asked about on CBS News, last November. He was quick to shove the question aside. "I'm not interested in making my network look bad. At all," he told the interviewer (who was a woman) aggressively.