Three women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct spoke to Megyn Kelly: "For America to say ‘Eh, we don’t care,’ it hurt."

In the wake of the #MeToo movement (which was named TIME's Person of the Year), three of the nineteen women who've accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct spoke out about their experiences on Monday's episode of Megyn Kelly TODAY.

Trump has denied the allegations made by Rachel Crooks, Samantha Holvey, and Jessica Leeds (and all the other women) and the White House even issued a statement condeming the women's "false claims" during the interview.

“For us to put ourselves out there to try to show America who this man is and especially how he views women and for them to say ‘Eh, we don’t care,’ it hurt. Trump accuser Samantha Holvey on @MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/BIWZCYlQzA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2017

Holvey, who participated in the Miss America Pageant in 2006, made the claim that Trump would come into the dressing room during the pageant while the women were changing.

As for the general reaction to their accusations against Trump, Holvey told Kelly, "It was heartbreaking. We're private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there to try to show America who this man is and especially how he views women for them to say, 'Eh, we don't care,' it hurt."

Holvey was joined by Crooks, a receptionist who claims Trump kissed her on the mouth in 2005 when she worked as a receptionist at Trump Tower, and Leeds, who says that she was groped by Trump on an airplane in the '70s.