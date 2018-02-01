Bonkers video of Melania Trump playing the Aflac duck goes viral for obvious reasons.

Before she was First Lady of the United States, but after she was a nude model, Melania Trump was transformed into a duck for an Aflac commercial. It's very possible she thought she was signing up to work with Ben Affleck when she accepted the gig.

If you ever wanted to know what it would be like if Melania had duck feet and the voice of Gilbert Gottfried, it's your lucky day!

Entertainment Weekly unearthed the commercial after Trump had an exchange with an Aflac employee on Wednesday.

"Well, your chairman I know very well, and he’s done a fantastic job," Trump said, according to the White House transcript. "And they actually, a long time ago, hired my wife to do a big commercial. You know that, right? An Aflac commercial. And I think it was a successful commercial, too."

giphy

It is indeed very successful at giving one the heebie-jeebies.

In the Frankenstein-inspired ad, a mad scientist "takes the voice of this lovely woman" and transpants it into the Aflac duck to give the waterfowl some "sex appeal."