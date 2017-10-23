Melania Trump tried to teach kids about bullying. Their expressions are all of us.

First Lady Melania Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos journeyed to Orchard Lake Middle School in Detroit to kick off her anti-bullying campaign.

Yes, that Melania Trump, the one who's married to Donald Trump and actively engaged in his birtherism campaign and defended his "locker room talk." Oh, and Betsy DeVos, of "rescind protections for victims of sexual assault and disabled students and transgender kids" fame.

According to this one glorious tweet from the event in Michigan, the kids weren't buying it.

.@FLOTUS tells children it's important to treat each other with respect | @MLiveDetroit pic.twitter.com/e6aWTB2d03 — Dana Afana (@DanaAfana) October 23, 2017

Zooming in.

“Tell yo god damn husband to respect ppl first” pic.twitter.com/m3DCVcgoXT — ion know bitch (@Trapkeezus) October 23, 2017

"How do I leave this place? Ask to use the restroom?" pic.twitter.com/intkQxV4et — Vibranium Laced (@Mefied) October 23, 2017

I believe that children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way.