On Tuesday night— August 22nd, 2017, 11:00 p.m. EST— a Trump thanked a Clinton.

Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

Reaching out to the archenemy's daughter, Melania Trump thanked Chelsea Clinton for defending her own son, Barron Trump, from cyberbullying.

Clinton had responded to a ridiculous story from The Daily Caller imploring the 11-year-old Trump to "start dressing like he's in the White House" instead of sparking a fashion frenzy with his fun t-shirts.

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

"It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves," wrote the former first daughter. She then took on a troll who has since deleted his tweet. We can assume it was terrible.

Dear Matty-Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame https://t.co/p9jkGbMG4C — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 22, 2017

"Thank you Chelsea Clinton," answered Melania on Twitter, as her husband felt a stab of pain somewhere deep in his soul, "so important to support all of our children in being themselves!"

It's not the first time Chelsea Clinton has stood up for Barron.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump had promised that she would spearhead an anti-cyber-bullying initiative after her husband won the presidency.

In June, with five months of presidency past and online bullies still bullying without White House reprimand, journalists reported that Melania had abandoned the mission.

But they were wrong! It took seven months, but Melania Trump has debuted a single hashtag.

"#StopChildhoodBullying."

Bullying over.

Firstly, I agree, obviously. I find the clarification of "childhood" to just be 😂😂😂 — Rachael (@RousingRabble) August 23, 2017

