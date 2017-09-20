In order to have careers, politicians assume everyone is dumb and incapable of keeping track of hypocrisy. The latest political figure to assume that you are unaware of who they or what they do or who they're married to to give an offensively dense speech is one Melania Trump. At a luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly, where her beloved hubby threatened war the day before, FLOTUS Melania read a speech about how bullying is bad, doubling as a eulogy for irony.
Twitter noticed the huge gap between what she said and what she does, which is smile as her husband commits every sin she claims to condemn.
While we're here, and already talking about hypocrisy, we might as well bully her for that ridiculous outfit, too.
But don't let the pink poncho distract you from the offensively blatant hypocrisy.