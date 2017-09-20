Advertising

In order to have careers, politicians assume everyone is dumb and incapable of keeping track of hypocrisy. The latest political figure to assume that you are unaware of who they or what they do or who they're married to to give an offensively dense speech is one Melania Trump. At a luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly, where her beloved hubby threatened war the day before, FLOTUS Melania read a speech about how bullying is bad, doubling as a eulogy for irony.

"We must remember that they are watching and listening" in order to teach children "life's many ethical lessons," Melania Trump says pic.twitter.com/T6MIOoUxIk — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 20, 2017

Twitter noticed the huge gap between what she said and what she does, which is smile as her husband commits every sin she claims to condemn.

Melania Trump to give anti-bullying speech at The UN, right after the anti-sexual assault speech by Camille Cosby. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 20, 2017

Melania, Melania, Melania!!!



Now you are copying aka plagiarizing Joe Biden who slammed your hubby a few days ago?

SHAME ON YOU @UN #usa pic.twitter.com/UyfUqX9OYq — Unite Alberta (@UniteAlbertans) September 20, 2017

Melania spoke at UN Event about raising our children to be "morally responsible adults." In other words, teaching them to NOT be like Trump. — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) September 20, 2017

Melania's speech at the UN has to be a joke. HAS TO BE! She CANNOT be serious. Melanie, go home and give this speech to your HUSBAND!!! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump just condemned bullies, yet she is married to the world's biggest bully... is this a cry for help? #freemelania — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump is seriously talking about helping the less fortunate, dignity, moral clarity & cyber bullying? She's married to the opposite. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 20, 2017

Props to Melania for keeping a straight face as she spouts her hypocritical bullshit at the U.N. — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump talking about cyber bullying when her husband is the absolute worst offender is just Twilight Zone worthy. Disturbing family. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 20, 2017

But Melania, with bullying there are bad dudes on many sides. A kid who kills himself after being cyberbullied was violent to himself too — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 20, 2017

"We must teach our children to be good stewards... Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"



-Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/33S8jeodGP — Kelly Fox (@Bortlandia) September 20, 2017

"That thing my husband does? Don't do it. Also, please don't tell him I said that. He's a bully."

- Melania anti-bullying speech, basically. https://t.co/jDA4TaXRBI — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 20, 2017

While we're here, and already talking about hypocrisy, we might as well bully her for that ridiculous outfit, too.

Melania is wearing a bright pink tent. She looks petrified. — Robin da ReSista! (@puppymnkey) September 20, 2017

Easter came early this year pic.twitter.com/zD8bmSMgwq — may wilkerson (@shutupmay) September 20, 2017

Don't bully people, especially when they're neck deep in jigglypuff. pic.twitter.com/ideqGwt6AB — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) September 20, 2017

But don't let the pink poncho distract you from the offensively blatant hypocrisy.

