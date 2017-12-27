Melania Trump took a Christmas selfie that looked like a dating profile pic. She got a less-than-jolly reaction.

On Christmas morning, Melania Trump tweeted the first selfie of herself since becoming First Lady in January. In the picture, FLOTUS has used Christmas filters to put a red Santa hat on her head and some golden reindeer dancing around it. The photo is a lot more relaxed than Trump's White House Christmas decorations, which seemed more stark then festive.
FLOTUS included the hashtag #MerryChristmas (holiday greetings which apparently we're now allowed to say because her husband, President Donald Trump, bravely "led the charge against the assault of " the phrase), followed by a few Christmas emoji. Just a regular old cute Christmas selfie. Really just normal human-ing it up.
Melania Trump seemed to be in a jolly mood when she tweeted the pic, and fans of the First Lady loved the picture. However, the rest of the internet's reception was chilly.
FLOTUS was roasted like a bag of chestnuts.
Some people thought it was an inappropriate picture for a First Lady.
Another made a joke about Trump's account being hacked.
And others just missed Michelle Obama.