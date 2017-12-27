Melania Trump took a Christmas selfie that looked like a dating profile pic. She got a less-than-jolly reaction.

On Christmas morning, Melania Trump tweeted the first selfie of herself since becoming First Lady in January. In the picture, FLOTUS has used Christmas filters to put a red Santa hat on her head and some golden reindeer dancing around it. The photo is a lot more relaxed than Trump's White House Christmas decorations, which seemed more stark then festive.

FLOTUS included the hashtag #MerryChristmas (holiday greetings which apparently we're now allowed to say because her husband, President Donald Trump, bravely "led the charge against the assault of " the phrase), followed by a few Christmas emoji. Just a regular old cute Christmas selfie. Really just normal human-ing it up.

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Melania Trump seemed to be in a jolly mood when she tweeted the pic, and fans of the First Lady loved the picture. However, the rest of the internet's reception was chilly.

FLOTUS was roasted like a bag of chestnuts.

Flotus just accidentally tweeted her tinder profile pic. https://t.co/fLDlu0Wdp1 — Tim Hanlon (@TimfromDa70s) December 26, 2017

Some people thought it was an inappropriate picture for a First Lady.