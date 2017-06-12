Advertising

Back in November, Melania Trump announced that she and her son, Barron, would stay in their Manhattan penthouse until the 10-year-old finished the school year. Well, school's out! But Melania and Barron weren't the only ones from Trumpland traveling to Washington this weekend.

The First Lady was apparently joined by her parents, too, and the internet spent the rest of the day feasting on this photo of Melania's father, Viktor Knavs. They say he looks like Donald.

You can be the judge of that.

Here's a photo of Melania's dad arriving at the White House today. Looks like she took the term "sugar daddy" literally. pic.twitter.com/y3usU1XTbH — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 12, 2017

I had no idea what Melania's dad looked like until now and um... pic.twitter.com/bbEMUayZCw — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) June 12, 2017

Or you can let the internet judge for you and keep your hands clean.

nothing to see here pic.twitter.com/7mcNTJrCix — inov8ive (@inov8ive1) June 12, 2017

Sing it with me, "I will be your father figure." pic.twitter.com/vu7HXTAnPw — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 12, 2017

Knavs, who's reportedly around the same age as the 70-year-old Donald, is a former registered member of the Communist party in Yugoslavia, according to Heavy. He was also a used car salesman, and apparently Melania's childhood friends say he "reminds [them] of Mr. Trump."

That's according to the New York Times.

Melania could probably use the familial support, after her D.C. announcement sparked a bunch of "vicious" mocking, as per usual.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

"Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday," wrote the first lady with plenty of cheer, as if she didn't know the internet was about to explode with mocking retorts.

There were also hundreds of positive comments about the first lady, but they weren't funny like these:

Don't get too comfortable. — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 12, 2017

I like that you got a picture of the biggest phallus in DC to make up for "Tiny Donny" in your husband's pants. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) June 12, 2017

BLINK TWICE IF YOU'RE BEING HELD CAPTIVE — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 12, 2017

The "don't get too comfortable" answer was the standard, but there were also those who heckled Melania for not living in the White House to begin with. According to the Independent, "some days the cost rose to $146,000 to protect Melania and Barron" in New York City.

If Melania Trump would have lived in DC ...



It would have saved the US 24 mil...



Which is enough to feed 11,000 homeless vets for a year. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 10, 2017

(The Independent calculates the total cost was $17.6 million.)

On Sunday night, the First Lady arrived at last, and this photo became the latest Twitter target.

Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House https://t.co/4HZq7xkDog via @finnygo pic.twitter.com/Qhs2cuHxtX — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2017

"If you want to hold my hand in public, leave a tan bag filled with cash on the helicopter." pic.twitter.com/wqLHuDmwYx — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) June 12, 2017

"Okay Melania, make sure you hold his hand & swing it a bit like you're happy."

"Damn okay. How long?"

"15, 20 seconds, tops."

"THAT LONG!?" — Jatika Manigault (@JatikaSpeaks) June 12, 2017

Now all we need is a photo of Donald Trump and Viktor Knavs comparing hand size while Melania watches, and we can finally retire the internet forever.

