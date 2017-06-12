Back in November, Melania Trump announced that she and her son, Barron, would stay in their Manhattan penthouse until the 10-year-old finished the school year. Well, school's out! But Melania and Barron weren't the only ones from Trumpland traveling to Washington this weekend.
The First Lady was apparently joined by her parents, too, and the internet spent the rest of the day feasting on this photo of Melania's father, Viktor Knavs. They say he looks like Donald.
You can be the judge of that.
Or you can let the internet judge for you and keep your hands clean.
Knavs, who's reportedly around the same age as the 70-year-old Donald, is a former registered member of the Communist party in Yugoslavia, according to Heavy. He was also a used car salesman, and apparently Melania's childhood friends say he "reminds [them] of Mr. Trump."
That's according to the New York Times.
Melania could probably use the familial support, after her D.C. announcement sparked a bunch of "vicious" mocking, as per usual.
"Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday," wrote the first lady with plenty of cheer, as if she didn't know the internet was about to explode with mocking retorts.
There were also hundreds of positive comments about the first lady, but they weren't funny like these:
The "don't get too comfortable" answer was the standard, but there were also those who heckled Melania for not living in the White House to begin with. According to the Independent, "some days the cost rose to $146,000 to protect Melania and Barron" in New York City.
(The Independent calculates the total cost was $17.6 million.)
On Sunday night, the First Lady arrived at last, and this photo became the latest Twitter target.
Now all we need is a photo of Donald Trump and Viktor Knavs comparing hand size while Melania watches, and we can finally retire the internet forever.