Melania Trump is feuding with an elementary school librarian.

When the First Lady sent Cambridgeport Elementary School ten Dr. Suess books as part of National Read a Book Day, the school's librarian said, "thanks, but no thanks."

She does not like those "racist" books.

She does not like books sent by crooks.

In an open letter called "Dear Mrs. Trump," the school's librarian, Liz Phipps Soeiro, thanked Melania but suggested that her resources be sent to underprivileged communities, rather than the well-funded Cambridge, Mass.:

Cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Detroit are suffering through expansion, privatization, and school “choice” with no interest in outcomes of children, their families, their teachers, and their schools. Are those kids any less deserving of books simply because of circumstances beyond their control? Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalized and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Phipps Soeiro also called Melania out for her #basic selection of literature.

“You may not be aware of this, but Dr. Seuss is a bit of a cliché, a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature. As First Lady of the United States, you have an incredible platform with world-class resources at your fingertips,” the librarian also wrote. “Another fact that many people are unaware of is that Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.”

According to NBC Boston, Melania's communications director said, "Sad!"

Mrs. Trump intends to use her platform as First Lady to help as many children as she can. She has demonstrated this in both actions and words since her husband took office, and sending books to schools across the country is but one example. Turning the gesture of sending young school children books into something divisive is unfortunate, but the First Lady remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere.

For what it's worth, many Cambridge parents have sided with the librarian.

"The people in the White House need to do some homework on different topics, and Cambridge does not need extra books," resident Dan Trajman told NBC Boston.

"Perhaps the nature of the books that were selected could be a bit more thoughtful as well," added Chris Walton.

Cambridge Public Schools said that they "support their employees' right to voice personal opinions," but that she didn't have the right to turn away the books.

Oh, the things you can think!

