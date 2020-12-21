People suspect Melania and Donald Trump's Christmas card photo was photoshopped.

Christmas and Melania Trump go together like whiskey and your drunk Uncle Phil, which is to say it's historically a messy combination. And this year is no exception. Just a few months after a recording of Melania saying "who gives a f**k about Christmas?" made the rounds, the First Lady tweeted out her and Donald's Christmas card over the weekend. And people spotted something is a little "fishy" about the photo of the couple posing on the White House staircase.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020