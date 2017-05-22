Advertising

Despite years in the public eye, and now being one of the highest-profile women in the world, Melania Trump, and her marriage to Donald, remains a mystery.

The internet recently giggled with glee at the video of Melania Trump swatting away Donald's hand, and "Sad Melania" memes abound.

The two are prone to PDA, Public Displays of Animosity.

With the First Lady MIA from the Beltway, living in New York instead of Washington, people often assume that she is aloof and not involved in politics, but a recent report in Politico says that Melania is indeed a part of the operation.

If you wonder what Donald and Melania could possibly have in common—other than love of money—the answer is apparently an obsession with cable news.

Like the president, Melania is an "avid consumer of cable news." Politico reports that Melania is Donald's "media watchdog," scouring cable news and keeping track of what reports make him look bad.

"As his administration has been consumed by infighting and outside investigations, she's grown increasingly vocal about the perceived shortcomings of staff surrounding the president," Politico writes.

According to Melania's friend, modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, the very dude who introduced the lovely couple, “Melania loves the president unconditionally, definitely, she really cares about the president, she feels a kind of protection."

If you replace "president" with "her image," the sentence might seem more familiar.

