Melania Trump is not a woman of many words, at least in public. But sometimes actions speak louder (or at least as loud as) words—like on Tuesday night when FLOTUS (or whoever runs her personal account) favorited a tweet making fun of just how bad her marriage to Donald Trump seems.

The tweet, by Andy Ostroy, included a clip of Mrs. Trump smiling at her husband when he turned to face her, but immediately losing the smile the second he turned away from her. It read, "Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump's built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump." Heh heh.

Mrs. Trump has since un-favorited the tweet, so her number of likes is back down to one (that one being her own tweet, from May 2012, where she wrote simply, "Hello Twitter!"). But some people think that quiet favorite had to mean something. It's no secret that things between them don't actually look like paradise—FLOTUS hasn't even moved into the White House yet, choosing instead to stay in Trump Tower in New York City with their son, Barron (at taxpayers' expense). She sees Trump only on weekends, when she (also at taxpayers' expense) jets off to join her husband in Florida.

SIREN: Melania Trump just faved this tweet about how much she hates Donald Trump https://t.co/FFJNNs9otO via @alexlitel & @dietcock pic.twitter.com/UgVw8OKaIF — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 3, 2017

She's not very active on Twitter (despite her promise to take on cyber-bullying). So could this favorite be a cry for help? BLINK TWICE IF YOU NEED SOMEONE TO COME GET YOU, MELANIA!

